BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L Brands, Luckin Coffee, Monster Beverage, Urban Outfitters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday crossed the 29,000 mark for the first time, as gains in technology and healthcare stocks offset concerns from a report showing slower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in December. .N

At 10:27 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.07% at 28,975.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.14% at 3,279.42 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.23% at 9,225.046. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 3% ** Intuitive Surgical Inc <ISRG.O>, up 2.8% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 2.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 2.7% ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.O>, down 2% ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 1.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 15.6% ** Synnex Corp <SNX.N>, up 13% ** OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, up 8.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp <SIX.N>, down 18.6% ** GrubHub Inc <GRUB.N>, down 8.4% ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, up 122.9% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 36.7% ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc <RARE.O>, up 28.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc <PTLA.O>, down 44% ** Artara Therapeutics Inc <TARA.O>, down 16.2% ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc MTNB.N: down 21.1% BUZZ-Matinas BioPharma drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Falls as holiday sales disappoint ** Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: down 15.5% BUZZ-Falls as discounting by rivals prompts forecast cut ** KB Home KBH.N: down 3.5% BUZZ-Falls as Q4 revenue misses on lower home prices ** Jason Industries Inc JASN.O: down 18.6% BUZZ-Falls on Nasdaq de-listing notice ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 13.0% BUZZ-Synnex gains on plans to separate into two publicly listed cos, upbeat Q4 results ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: down 8.4% BUZZ-Slides after denying reports of sale process ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 2.7% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks: Mizuho raises rating on 5G handset outlook ** Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O: down 2.7% BUZZ-Raymond James cuts rating, raises PT ** Infosys Ltd INFY.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Infosys: U.S. shares hit three-month high on Q3 profit beat ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 12.9% BUZZ-Jumps on positive trial results of arthritis drug ** VOXX International Corp VOXX.O: down 7.7% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 report ** Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Monster Beverage remains a favored growth idea - analysts ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 7.5% BUZZ-Falls as Piper Sandler downgrades on 'notable' risks ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O: down 44.0% BUZZ-Plunges after disappointing Q4 earnings ** Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP.N: down 8.8% BUZZ-Kimbell Royalty Partners slides on public offering ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 36.7% BUZZ-Surges on receiving all-cash buyout proposal ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 10.1% BUZZ-Rises on positive data in herpes virus vaccine trials ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Street View: Blueprint Medicines cancer drug has compelling clinical profile ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-Dermira rises after Eli Lilly agrees to buy for $1.1 bln ** CounterPath Corp CPAH.O: up 122.9% BUZZ-Set for best day in over 2 years on deal with Honeywell ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 18.6% BUZZ-Six Flags eyes worst day ever on China woes ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: up 8.7% BUZZ-Jumps after depression treatment shows promise in early-stage study ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Up on expanded cancer treatment deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Luckin Coffee taking a break after co prices upsized stock offering ** WD-40 Co WDFC.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls after Q1 results disappoint ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Shares up on addition to Citi's "catalyst watch list" ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat prelim Q4 revenue ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Sinks on discounted public offering ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Split more likely than not - analysts

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.41%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.41%

Most Popular