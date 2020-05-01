BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L Brands, Exxon Mobil, Twitter

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures slid on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while Apple and Amazon became the latest companies to warn of more pain in the future. .N

At 6:15 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.70% at 23,817. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.86% at 2,848.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.38% at 8,774.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc FET.N, up 22.0% ** Intelsat SA I.N up 18.4% ** TETRA Technologies Inc TTI.N, up 11.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N, down 12.7% ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N, down 12.3% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, up 35.5% ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O, up 34.2% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd GENE.O, up 26.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Second Sight Medical Products Inc EYES.O, down 15% ** Overstock.Com Inc OSTK.O, down 10.9% ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp AXAS.O, down 10.7% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Twitter's nest at risk as ad birds fly to peers ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron dips ahead of quarterly results ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Exxon shares down over 2% ahead of results ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-L Brands: Jefferies urges to sell as J. Crew reportedly prepares for bankruptcy

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

