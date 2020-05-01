US Markets
FET

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L Brands, Exxon Mobil, Twitter

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures slid on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while Apple and Amazon became the latest companies to warn of more pain in the future. .N

At 6:15 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.70% at 23,817. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.86% at 2,848.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.38% at 8,774.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc FET.N, up 22.0% ** Intelsat SA I.N up 18.4% ** TETRA Technologies Inc TTI.N, up 11.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N, down 12.7% ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N, down 12.3% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, up 35.5% ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O, up 34.2% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd GENE.O, up 26.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Second Sight Medical Products Inc EYES.O, down 15% ** Overstock.Com Inc OSTK.O, down 10.9% ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp AXAS.O, down 10.7% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Twitter's nest at risk as ad birds fly to peers ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron dips ahead of quarterly results ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Exxon shares down over 2% ahead of results ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-L Brands: Jefferies urges to sell as J. Crew reportedly prepares for bankruptcy

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FET I TTI CPE QEP BORR SPI MTP GENE EYES OSTK AXAS TWTR CVX XOM LB NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular