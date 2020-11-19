US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L Brands, Aptevo Pharmaceuticals, Simon Property, Nvidia

Futures pointed to a weak start for Wall Street's main indexes on Thursday on fears that soaring COVID-19 cases will stifle growth in the world's largest economy. .N

At 7:23 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 29,344. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.10% at 3,561.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.28% at 11,863.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Phoenix New Media Limited <FENG.K>, up 53.9% ** L Brands Inc <LB>, up 17.3% ** Renren Inc RENN.K, up 11.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tidewater Inc TDW, down 40.3% ** X Financial XYF, down 36% ** Exantas Capital Corp XAN, down 8.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Forum Merger III Corp FIIIW.O, up 92.0% ** Hudson Capital Inc HUSN.O, up 37.1% ** Naked Brand Group Ltd NAKD.O, up 31.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Interpace Biosciences Inc IDXG.O, down 12.8% ** MeiraGTx Holdings Plc <MGTX.O>, down 8.4% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, down 8.3% ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 17.3% premarket BUZZ-L Brands: Blowout Q3 pushes shares to near three-year high ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Nvidia falls as it expects decline in Q4 data center sales ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc APVO.O: up 29.1% premarket BUZZ-Aptevo Therapeutics: Surges on buyout bid from Tang Capital Partners LP ** Simon Property Group SPG.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Simon Property slips after pricing upsized $1.4 bln stock deal

