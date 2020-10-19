BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L Brands, AMC, Front Yard Residential

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 edged lower in choppy trading on Monday as losses in shares of communication services companies eclipsed optimism on a coronavirus relief deal before the Nov. 3 presidential election. .N

At 12:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.31% at 28,517.06. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.48% at 3,467.08 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.39% at 11,625.707. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 6.1% ** National Oilwell Varco, Inc <NOV.N>, up 4% ** Alaska Air Group Inc <ALK.N>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** VF Corp <VFC.N>, down 3.3 % ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, down 2.9% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Front Yard Residential Corp <RESI.N>, up 35.3% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 30.8% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 20.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Company <AEL.N>, down 17.5% ** Arcus Biosciences Inc <RCUS.N>, down 8.5% ** Miniso Group Holding Ltd <MNSO.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 313.1% ** Dragon Victory International Ltd <LYL.O>, up 103.7% ** Code Chain New Continent Ltd <CCNC.O>, up 86.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp <AXAS.O>, down 23.6% ** CHF Solutions Inc <CHFS.O>, down 16.8% ** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc <AERI.O>, down 12.9% ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-American Airlines: Gains after co hints 737 MAX could return by 2020-end ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Centogene: Up as U.S. FDA grants emergency use for COVID-19 test ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger's 2021 margins likely to grow above 2019 levels ** L Brands LB.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-L Brands: J.P.Morgan raises PT on strong Bath & Body Works margins expectations ** Fluidigm FLDM.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Fluidigm leaps after Trump administration provides COVID-19 test in Texas ** Beyond Air Inc XAIR.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Beyond Air Inc: Jumps on upcoming data presentation on Nitric Oxide on coronavirus ** Cisco CSCO.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Cisco: Credit Suisse cuts PT ahead of Q1 results ** AMC AMC.N: up 20.2%

BUZZ-AMC shares rise as New York state prepares to reopen theaters ** Front Yard Residential RESI.N: up 35.3%

BUZZ-Front Yard Residential: Jumps on $767 mln go-private deal ** JinkoSolar JKS.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-JinkoSolar: Up on supply deal for Kozani project ** BioSpecifics BSTC.O: up 44.4%

BUZZ-BioSpecifics: Hits record high on takeover deal from Endo ** Kamada KMDA.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Kamada: Rises on supply deal with Israel for experimental COVID-19 treatment ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 16.5%

BUZZ-ARC Document Solutions: Up on stronger Q3 result expectations ** Aerie Pharma AERI.O: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Aerie Pharma: BOFA says post COVID-19 pathway looks challenging, downgrades ** Albertsons ACI.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Albertsons: Rises on piloting grocery pickup lockers in select locations ** Warner Music WMG.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Warner Music rises on upbeat FY20 revenue forecast ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Microchip Technology: MS sees upside in second half, upgrades ** Tivity Health Inc TVTY.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Tivity Health Inc: Rises after divesting nutrition business ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 13.9%

BUZZ-OraSure Tech: Surges as COVID-19 saliva testing device gets emergency use tag ** HNI Corp HNI.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-HNI Corp: Set to open near eight-month high after results beat ** Bentley Systems BSY.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Bentley Systems: IPO banks' initiations skew 'neutral' after research quiet period ends ** MEDNAX Inc MD.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-MEDNAX Inc: At 5-month low after Deutsche Bank downgrade ** BOQI International Medical Inc BIMI.N: up 55.8%

BUZZ-BOQI International Medical surges as Guanzan acquisition powers Q2 revenue jump ** Laird Superfood LSF.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Laird Superfood: Rises as brokerages bullish on new products, subscription sales ** Ocean Bio OBCI.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Ocean Bio-Chem gains as Q3 net sales jump 53%

** Old National Bancorp ONB.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Old National Bancorp: Gains as Q3 profit beats on strong loan growth

** South Mountain Merger Corp SMMC.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-South Mountain Merger Corp hits record high on merger with Billtrust ** Trinseo TSE.N: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Trinseo: Jumps on strong Q3 outlook, demand recovery ** Halliburton HAL.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Halliburton's result positive, but not out of the woods ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-VF Corp: Drops as BofA downgrades on Vans slowdown

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.88%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.04%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.46%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.48%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

flat

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.31%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.