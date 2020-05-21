Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L Brands, Akorn, Aurora Cannabis

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes eased on Thursday from more than two-month highs hit in the previous session, as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and concerns about a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump hit sentiment. .N

At 13:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.41% at 24,475.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.69% at 2,951.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.72% at 9,308.277. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 16.7% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 10.5% ** Norwgn Crus Line <NCLH.N>, up 9.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NOV.N>, down 7.3% ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 6.5% ** Hormel Foods Corp <HRL.N>, down 4.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, up 39.4% ** Selectquote Inc <SLQT.N>, up 35.3% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 30.1 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, down 15.3% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 15.2% ** HUYA Inc <HUYA.N>, down 12 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Surface Oncology Inc <SURF.O>, up 58% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, up 47.1% ** Reliv International Inc <RELV.O>, up 28% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 28.6% ** Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O>, down 23.8% ** Scpharmaceuticals Inc <SCPH.O>, down 23.3% ** Entergy Corp ETR.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-BMO raises to "outperform" on attractive valuation ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Drops as co prices $1.1 bln share sale by top investorUSN ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises after RBC initiates with 'outperform' ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Hints on signs of recovery as lockdown eases ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Biggest S&P loser ahead of $1.5 bln capital raise ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-JPM expects robust user momentum to continue, upgrades ** Manchester United Plc MANU.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 as broadcast revenue declines ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Slips after warning of second-quarter margin pressure ** TJX Companies Inc TJX.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Surges on recovery in sales after coronavirus slump ** Passage Bio Inc PASG.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Up on FDA tag for pediatric gene therapy ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Gains on launching plasma collection for COVID-19 treatment ** Hormel Foods Corp HRL.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Falls after forecasting up to $80 mln virus-related costs ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Potential COVID-19 drugs could face cost hurdles - GlobalData ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's on track to become a relative winner ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O: down 33.0% BUZZ-Plunges on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** Scpharmaceuticals Inc SCPH.O: down 23.3% BUZZ-scPharmaceuticals drops on stock offering ** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, minimal impact from COVID-19 ** Sonoco Products Co SON.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable price, cost factors ** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: up 17.4% BUZZ-Jumps after results beat ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Drops after Q4 profit misses estimates on COVID-19 hit ** Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Drops on $43.5 mln stock offering ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 30.0% BUZZ-High on deal to enter U.S. market ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 16.7% BUZZ-Jumps on plans to scale down struggling Victoria's Secret unit ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc FLXN.O: down 8.5% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized stock deal ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT citing slower recovery in Las Vegas ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.6% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 0.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-U.S. banks: Track broader market decline on mounting trade tensions

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.09%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.43%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.98%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.25%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.76%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.14%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

