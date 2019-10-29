US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kroger, Walmart, Kellogg, PG&E, Steve Madden, Merck, Pfizer, Grubhub

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street was set to open lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer. .N.N/P

At 9:11 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.18% at 27,005. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.07% at 3,034.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.09% at 8,102.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tata Motors Ltd <TTM.N>, up 12.9% ** FGL Holdings <FG.N>, up 9.6% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 9.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Grubhub Inc <GRUB.N>, down 33.5% ** Diebold Nixdorf Incorp <DBD.N>, down 18.5% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc <SLCA.N>, down 16.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Superconductor Technologies Inc <SCON.O>, up 51.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Beyond Meat Inc <BYND.O>, down 19.4% ** Xunlei Ltd <XNET.O>, down 15.3% ** Sanmina Corp <SANM.O>, down 11.9% ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: down 33.5% premarket BUZZ-GrubHub says innovation in takeout market "played out", shares plunge ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 19.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View- Rising competition to limit Beyond Meat's growth ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ-Mirati's data shows no clear winner, competition with Amgen to continue - Jefferies ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Alphabet drops as profit misses on highest-ever quarterly costs ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Xerox: Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer up after raising 2019 earnings forecast ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Merck: Rises as Keytruda propels beat-and-raise quarter ** Steven Madden Ltd SHOO.O: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Steve Madden: Pops on profit beat, guidance hikes ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 16.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S. Silica: Falls after wider-than-expected loss, dour outlook ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 9.2% premarket BUZZ-PG&E: Restores power to 57% of customers hurt by California fires, shares rise ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Amkor Tech set to open at over 12-year high on strong Q3 ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Shopify: Falls after surprise Q3 loss on higher spending ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Kellogg: Sweetened by Q3 sales, profit beat ** A. O. Smith Corp AOS.N: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-A.O. Smith: Falls as weak demand in China dents forecast ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Xerox: Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Corning Incorp GLW.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Corning: Rises on upbeat Q3 results ** MasterCard Incorp MA.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Mastercard Inc: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** The Kroger Co KR.N: down 1.4% premarket

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Kroger, Walmart slip as Amazon makes grocery delivery free for U.S. Prime members ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Incyte: Surges on strong demand for bone marrow therapy

