BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kroger, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Co-Diagnostics, Exxon Mobil

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday as the swift spread of the coronavirus in the United States led California to declare an emergency, while airline stocks were hammered by crippled travel demand. .N

At 11:59 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.55% at 26,399. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.38% at 3,055.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.89% at 8,847.42. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co KR.N, up 7.4% ** Clorox Co CLX.N, up 2% ** Humana Inc HUM.N, up 1.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N, down 15.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 12.2% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 12% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen Co Inc COHN.N, up 35% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N, up 16.9% ** Rev Group Inc REVG.N, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Amplify Energy Corp AMPY.N, down 25.7% ** Wideopenwest Inc WOW.N, down 18.4% ** Veritiv Corp VRTV.N, down 15.4% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O, up 24.2% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O, up 24.1% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc LTRPA.O, down 19.7% ** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc RRGB.O, down 18.3%

** Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.N: down 3.1% BUZZ-Keurig Dr Pepper leaks as top holders sell 40 mln shares ** Marvell Technology MRVL.O: up 12.8% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Snap SNAP.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-MKM Partners says recent sell-off offers buying opportunity, upgrades ** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 15.4% BUZZ-Eyes best day in 4 months on Q4 beat ** Zosano Pharma ZSAN.O: down 12.6% BUZZ-Falls on $11 mln stock-and-warrant deal ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 24.1% BUZZ-Jumps as FDA policy change spurs demand for coronavirus test kits ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Needham cuts forecasts on lower travel ad revenue ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 6.0% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat quarterly results ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q4 loss, revenue miss

** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 3.3% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 6.9% ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 7.9% ** Delta DAL.N: down 5.6% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-U.S. airline stocks in for more turbulence ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Down after Craig-Hallum cuts PT on coronavirus impact ** Meet Group MEET.O: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted $500 mln buyout offer from ProSieben ** Can-Fite Biopharma CANF.N: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on potential drug for coronavirus ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Falls on plans of greenhouse shutdowns, job cuts ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Down after Seven & i scraps Speedway deal ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Drops after rejecting Xerox's $35 bln takeover ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 3.9% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 4.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 4.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 3.3% ** Capital One Financial COF.N: down 4.1% ** Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O: down 5% ** KeyCorp KEY.N: down 3.9% ** U.S. Bancorp USB.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-U.S. banks drop as 10-year yields slip amid coronavirus fears ** Quest Diagnostics DGX.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to launch coronavirus test next week ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Slips after CEO sticks to big spending targets ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 4.7% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.4% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 8.2% ** WPX Energy WPX.N: down 3.5% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 2.3% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 4.2% ** SM Energy SM.N: down 3.8% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 4.1% ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: down 3.6% ** Helmerich And Payne HP.N: down 7.6% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Energy stocks tumble as coronavirus epidemic shows no signs of slowing ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 12.0% ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 15.3%

BUZZ-U.S. cruise liners sink as California holds ship for virus screening ** Kroger Co KR.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Hits 18-month high as private-label brands drive profit beat ** Guidewire Software GWRE.N: down 15.0%

BUZZ-Eyes worst day ever on reduced revenue forecast ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Gains after Brookfield raises buyout offer once again ** Burlington Stores BURL.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as price hikes power quarterly profit beat ** Splunk SPLK.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT even as forecast disappoints ** Comtech CMTL.O: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles as co says coronavirus clips forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.45%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.68%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.17%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.65%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.87%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.76%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.86%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.17%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.09%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.