US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kroger, Carnival, Silvergate

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's indexes fell sharply on Monday as soaring coronavirus cases and a deadlock in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.N

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.33% at 27,674.18. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.61% at 3,409.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.48% at 11,377.294. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abbott Laboratories <ABT.N>, up 0.9 % ** American Electric Power Company Inc. <AEP.OQ>, up 0.8 % ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 0.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.<RCL.N>, down 9.8 % ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.OQ>, down 9.7 % ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 9.5 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Document Security Systems Inc<DSS.N>, up 36.5 % ** Silvergate Capital Corp.<SI.N>, up 10.1 % ** ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF<UVXY.N>, up 9.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Sap Ae Drc <SAP.N>, down 22.7 % ** Cenovus Enrg <CVE.N>, down 14.3 % ** 3D Systems Corp <DDD.N>, down 13.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Muscle Maker Inc <GRIL.O>, up 41.8 % ** Lianluo Smart Ltd,<LLIT.O>, up 31.8 % ** Galera Therapeutics Inc <GRTX.O>, up 18.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioSig Technologies Inc <BSGM.O>, down 38.8 % ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXV.O>, down 24.9 % ** Revolution Medicines Inc <RVMD.O>, down 19 % ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N down 3.2%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N down 2.4%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N down 2.9%

** Halliburton Co HAL.N down 3.9%

** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N down 2.7%

** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N down 4.9%

** Marathon Oil MRO.N down 6.1%

** Callon Petroleum CPE.N down 7.7%

BUZZ-Energy firms fall as crude prices drop on COVID-19 demand concerns

** Titan Pharma TTNP.O : up 16.1% BUZZ-Titan Pharma: Surges after settling debt of $5.2 mln

** Microsoft MSFT.O: down 1.9% ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 0.3% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O : down 2.0% ** International Business Machines IBM.N:down 2.6% ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 5.4%

**Salesforce.com CRM.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Tech cos fall after SAP scraps medium-term margin goals

** Raytheon Co RTX.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-U.S. weapons makers dip after China to impose sanctions over Taiwan arms sales ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Advanced Micro Devices: Susquehanna raises PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Apple Inc: Citi Research sees upside from strength in Macs, iPads

** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP MCEP.O: up 15.9% BUZZ-Mid-Con Energy Partners: Surges on merger deal with Contango Oil & Gas

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.73%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.60%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.32%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.50%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.62%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.74%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.50%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.97%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.21%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC ABT AEP KR RCL HAS CCL DSS SI UVXY SAP CVE DDD GRIL LLIT GRTX BSGM BVXV RVMD XOM CVX SLB HAL PXD OXY MRO CPE TTNP MSFT AMZN GOOGL IBM CRM RTX AMD AAPL MCEP APA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular