BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kroger, Carnival, Silvergate
Wall Street's indexes fell sharply on Monday as soaring coronavirus cases and a deadlock in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.N
At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.33% at 27,674.18. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.61% at 3,409.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.48% at 11,377.294. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abbott Laboratories <ABT.N>, up 0.9 % ** American Electric Power Company Inc. <AEP.OQ>, up 0.8 % ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 0.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.<RCL.N>, down 9.8 % ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.OQ>, down 9.7 % ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 9.5 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Document Security Systems Inc<DSS.N>, up 36.5 % ** Silvergate Capital Corp.<SI.N>, up 10.1 % ** ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF<UVXY.N>, up 9.8 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Sap Ae Drc <SAP.N>, down 22.7 % ** Cenovus Enrg <CVE.N>, down 14.3 % ** 3D Systems Corp <DDD.N>, down 13.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Muscle Maker Inc <GRIL.O>, up 41.8 % ** Lianluo Smart Ltd,<LLIT.O>, up 31.8 % ** Galera Therapeutics Inc <GRTX.O>, up 18.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioSig Technologies Inc <BSGM.O>, down 38.8 % ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXV.O>, down 24.9 % ** Revolution Medicines Inc <RVMD.O>, down 19 % ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N down 3.2%
** Chevron Corp CVX.N down 2.4%
** Schlumberger NV SLB.N down 2.9%
** Halliburton Co HAL.N down 3.9%
** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N down 2.7%
** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N down 4.9%
** Marathon Oil MRO.N down 6.1%
** Callon Petroleum CPE.N down 7.7%
BUZZ-Energy firms fall as crude prices drop on COVID-19 demand concerns
** Titan Pharma TTNP.O : up 16.1% BUZZ-Titan Pharma: Surges after settling debt of $5.2 mln
** Microsoft MSFT.O: down 1.9% ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 0.3% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O : down 2.0% ** International Business Machines IBM.N:down 2.6% ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 5.4%
**Salesforce.com CRM.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Tech cos fall after SAP scraps medium-term margin goals
** Raytheon Co RTX.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-U.S. weapons makers dip after China to impose sanctions over Taiwan arms sales ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Advanced Micro Devices: Susquehanna raises PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Apple Inc: Citi Research sees upside from strength in Macs, iPads
** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP MCEP.O: up 15.9% BUZZ-Mid-Con Energy Partners: Surges on merger deal with Contango Oil & Gas
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 1.73%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 1.41%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 1.60%
Energy
.SPNY
down 3.32%
Financial
.SPSY
down 2.50%
Health
.SPXHC
down 1.62%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 2.74%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.91%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 2.50%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 1.97%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 1.21%
