US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kohl's, tanker operators, oil and gas companies, U.S. casinos

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock markets jumped more than 1% on Monday as more states prepared to ease stay-at-home orders and investors geared up for one of the busiest weeks of quarterly earnings reports, including from tech titans Apple and Microsoft. .N

At 12:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.20% at 24,059.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.34% at 2,874.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.20% at 8,738.212. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 11.3 % ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, up 11.1 % ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc <LYV.N>, up 11 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 9.5% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 4.4% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 3.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** CURO Group Holdings Corp <CURO.N>, up 31.1% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, down 34.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, up 68.9% ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC <AVDL.O>, up 34.8% ** Arcimoto Inc <FUV.O>, up 32% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Verastem Inc <VSTM.O>, down 42.4% ** Ideal Power Inc <IPWR.O>, down 20.1% ** Southern Co SO.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Southern Co: CS sees Q1 profit miss due to load reduction ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-Apple: Cowen & Co sees fall in Q2 iPhone unit sales, no Q3 outlook ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 6.9% BUZZ-Gears for another day of gains after record week ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Street View: Depressed customer activity to be near-term headwind for AmEx ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 24.3% BUZZ-Surges on upbeat late-stage data from Alzheimer's drug ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Focus on full-year outlook post strong Q1 pre-announcement- Cowen ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 3.5% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's sales to take hit from slump in housing market- Telsey ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Street View: Verizon remains calm amid COVID-19, but with limited upside ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 12.6% BUZZ-Rises as cancer drug shows promise against COVID-19 ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Boeing scrapping Embraer deal will help conserve cash - Vertical Research ** Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as increased work-from-home drives topline beat ** CTI BioPharma Corp CTIC.O: up 21.3% BUZZ-Surges after starting late-stage trial on severe COVID-19 patients ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 34.8% BUZZ-Up after sleep disorder drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 24.4% BUZZ-Surges on positive preclinical data from COVID-19 vaccine ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Continues to slip as Facebook takes aim ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.7% ** JPMorgan Chase and Co JPM.N: up 3.7% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 5.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.9% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on higher treasury yields ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 0.8% BUZZ-UBS cuts to 'neutral' ahead of coronavirus drug data ** General Motors Corp GM.N: up 0.6% BUZZ-Dips after suspending dividend and share buybacks ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Two brokerages upgrade on revised operating plan ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Farfetch falls on $300 convertible debt offering ** Eltek Ltd ELTK.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Soars on as co posts profit in Q4 vs. year-ago loss ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 0.5% ** United Rentals Inc URI.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Caterpillar, United Rentals: MS downgrades as non-residential construction weakens ** Nordic American Tanker Ltd NAT.N: up 20.2% ** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 11.4% ** Diamond S Shipping Inc DSSI.N: up 8.8% BUZZ-Tanker companies rise as scramble for crude storage persists ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Initial arthritis drug data leaves door open for limited benefit ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 7.0%

** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 6.7% BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp erase YTD losses as Citi raises to "buy" ** Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc AMPH.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Up on FDA approval for generic epinephrine injection ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 2.9% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 1.2% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 4.4% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.0% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.2% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 1.6% ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: down 1.9% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 3.1% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 9.7% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 10.3% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.3% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-U.S. oil and gas stocks fall on oversupply and storage concerns ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Rises on plans to cut spending by about $515 million ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 10.3% BUZZ-Big Lots says sales are surging, shares jump ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Cystic fibrosis treatments' prices asymmetrical to benefits- ICER ** Copa Holdings SA CPA.N: down 11.7% BUZZ-Latam carrier Copa sputters on scrapping dividends, capital raising plans ** United States Oil Fund USO.P: down 16.3% BUZZ-Hits record low on exiting June futures ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 9.9% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 8.4% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 8.7% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-U.S. casinos higher as Jefferies says China quarantine measures could be eased in May ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Up after reports of California factory reopening ** Inspired Entertainment Inc INSE.O: up 19.8% BUZZ-Jumps on cost-cutting drive, upbeat forecast ** Harpoon Therapeutics Inc HARP.O: up 9.2% BUZZ-Up on receiving payment after first dosing of cancer drug in trial ** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O: up 10.3% BUZZ-Gains as lung cancer therapy shows positive data in early trial

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.73%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.99%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.66%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.96%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.89%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.61%

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC KSS PVH LYV COTY APA FTI CURO CNXM YTEN AVDL FUV VSTM IPWR SO AAPL BYND AXP AXSM TDOC HD LOW VZ RDHL BA CHKP CTIC ARCT ZM GS JPM C WFC BAC MS GILD GM FCX FTCH ELTK CAT URI NAT TNK DSSI REGN DGX LH AMPH MRO OXY CVX XOM FANG WPX XEC CPE WLL SLB HAL NCLH BIG VRTX CPA USO MGM WYNN LVS MLCO TSLA INSE HARP VCNX

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular