BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kohl's, Carnival Corp, Akers Bioscience, Immunomedics

The S&P 500 was on track to recoup about $1 trillion in market value on Monday in a frantic rally after New York, the biggest U.S. coronavirus hot spot, reported a fall in daily deaths, raising hopes that the pandemic could level-off soon. .N

At 11:22 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 4.75% at 22,051.6. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 4.62% at 2,603.75 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.68% at 7,717.899. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 17.7 % ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 16.6 % ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N, up 16.8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Robert Half International Inc RHI.N, down 5.7 % ** Carrier Global Corp CARR.N, down 5.5 % ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O, down 4.3 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Velocity Financial VEL.N, up 36.8 % ** Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment CHMI.N, up 34.3 % ** Wayfair Inc W.N, up 32.8 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** BP Prudhoe Bay BPT.N, down 18.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immunomedics IMMU.O, up 99.8 % ** Akers Bioscience AKER.O, up 64.4 % ** Immunovant Inc IMVTW.O, up 39.6 % The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Luckin Coffe Inc LK.O, down 14.8 % ** Immunvant Inc IMVTU.O, down 13.2 % ** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 50.4%

Akers Biosciences jumps on progress in COVID-19 vaccine development ** HyreCar HYRE.O: up 17.0%

HyreCar surges on strong Q1 revenue forecast ** GW Pharma GWPH.O: up 3.9%

GW Pharma: Rises after seizure drug removed from controlled substance list ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: up 9.5%

Livent Corp jumps on resuming Argentina lithium production ** RH RH.N: up 9.6%

RH: Surges after announcing job cuts, cost savings ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH.N: up 24.9%

Anworth Mortgage rallies as REIT reduces MBS borrowings; may delay dividend ** Hewlett Packard HPE.N: up 6.3%

Hewlett Packard withdraws FY20 outlook amid virus outbreak ** Immunomedics IMMU.O: up 99.8%

Immunomedics soars on compelling trial data on breast cancer drug ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 16.0%

Vir Biotech surges on GSK's $250 mln investment, deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 7.9% ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 8.4% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 5.2% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: !RIC {RIC.NB} is invalid ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 5.2% ** KLA Corp KLAC.O: up 10.5%

Nomura Instinet sees opportunity in semiconductors amid virus outbreak- TheFly.com ** Millendo Therapeutics MLND.O: down 67.0%

Millendo Therapeutics dives on scrapping drug trial for genetic illness ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 7.0%

Inovio rises on FDA nod for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.7% CVS Health Corp: Rises on launch of two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 47.9% Menlo: Falls as skin treatment trials fail to meet goals ** RedHill Biopharma RDHL.O: up 20.8% RedHill Biopharma: Rises after dosing first COVID-19 patient with cancer drug ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 1.6% Gilead Sciences: Rises on plan to ramp up production of COVID-19 trial drug ** Textron Inc TXT.N: up 7.5% Textron's business jet deliveries could fall by 25% in 2020 on virus hit - Jefferies ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 7.0% Zoom Video: Falls on report of school districts banning Zoom, CS downgrade ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 2.6% Starbucks: Brokerage raises PT, sees possible boost as Chinese rival faces new challenges ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 22.0% Co-Diagnostics: Jumps after FDA allows emergency use of co's COVID-19 test ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 4.7% XBiotech: Jumps on collaboration to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 10.3% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 12.3% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 11.2% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 13.4% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 15.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 9.6% ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: up 7.7% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 7.3% Travel and leisure stocks climb on hopes of virus slowdown ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 5.6% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 5.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 6.4% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 5.9% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 5.1% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 6.8% U.S. big banks rise amid broad market gains, higher yields ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 0.7% Hess: JPM sees strong Q1 but warns of challenges from extended oil weakness ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.9% Tesla Inc: Jefferies upgrades to "buy" on robust Q1 deliveries

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 4.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 5.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 2.68%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.30%

Financial

.SPSY

up 5.04%

Health

.SPXHC

up 3.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 5.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 5.65%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 6.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 5.98%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 7.30%

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

