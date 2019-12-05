US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kirkland's, AZZ, Duluth Holdings, Elastic NV, Akers Biosciences

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday as declines in defensive sectors such as consumer staples overshadowed gains in technology stocks, while the absence of new updates in U.S.-China trade talks kept investors on the sidelines. .N

At 11:50 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.14% at 27,611.53. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.05% at 3,111.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.06% at 8,561.951. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, up 2.5% ** PVH Corp PVH.N, up 2.2% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O, up 2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N, down 7.1% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O, down 6.3% ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O, down 6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Express Inc EXPR.N, up 22.5% ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOV.N, up 15.1% ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N, up 14.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N, down 34.4% ** Elastic NV ESTC.N, down 16.3% ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N, down 12.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O, up 91.1% ** Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH.O, up 31.4% ** SecureWorks Corp SCWX.O, up 19.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O, down 58.1% ** Akers Biosciences Inc AKER.O, down 42.3% ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O, down 26.1% ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 34.4% BUZZ-Shares tank as heavy markdowns may hurt holiday season earnings ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 15.5% BUZZ-Psychosis drug data as good as hoped for - analysts ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Gains on Q3 revenue beat, narrower loss ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O: up 91.1% BUZZ-Kidney drug success marks dawn of new era in lupus nephritis- SVB ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-A strong pedigree: Chewy's revenue to more than double by 2024 - MS ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, outlook ** Ready Capital Corp RC.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Slips after pricing stock offer ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: down 11.4% BUZZ-Falls after forecasting weak holiday season ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: down 21.9% BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted $25 mln stock deal ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 0.1% ** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-Diamond retailer Tiffany shares slip, Signet shines ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.7% ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Payment tech cos: 2020 to bring more payment disruption and industry consolidation - Compass Point ** WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Trips as #1 holder plans to cut stake ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 22.5% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results ** RH RH.N: up 10.3% BUZZ-Set to open at record high as upbeat FY forecast prompts PT hikes ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Slides as MS downgrades to "underweight" ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on $90/share buyout bid ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Sarepta's DMD gene therapy program looks safer than those of Pfizer and Solid - Bernstein ** Merck and Co Inc MRK.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-New China approval affirms AstraZeneca's Lynparza as market leader - SVB Leerink ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: down 13.4%

BUZZ-Shares roll down on dismal Q3 results, CEO exit ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 profit disappoints ** Secureworks Corp SCWX.O: up 19.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day ever on better-than-expected Q3 revenue - Reuters News ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Cowen initiates coverage, says Guyana is a transformative asset ** GrafTech International Ltd EAF.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Slides on Brookfield block trade, buyback ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Says economic scene could hurt operating income growth, shares slide ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Senior executive Mark Wiseman to exit, shares rise ** Biogen Ic BIIB.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Edges up ahead of much-awaited presentation on Alzheimer's drug ** StoneMor Partners LP STON.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-StoneMor Partners to sell Oakmont assets, shares rise ** Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O: down 58.1% BUZZ-Slumps as hotly anticipated depression drug trial fails BUZZ-Street View: Sage's depression drug seems effective despite failing study BUZZ-Failure of Sage Therapeutics depression drug Johnson & Johnson's gain - Cantor ** Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Baird remains cautious despite beat-and-raise quarter ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: down 14.7%

BUZZ-Tumbles on Q3 profit miss ** DHX Media Ltd DHXM.O: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Drops on plans to delist from Nasdaq ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades on poor execution, high leverage ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Names new CEO, shares lift ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-No bear hugs as company cuts full-year revenue outlook ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Falls after report of BAML downgrade ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: up 14.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day in more than 7 yrs on beat-and-raise qtr ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd TNP.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises on charter extension for LNG carrier ** Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH.O: up 31.4%

BUZZ-Gains 33% on surprise Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Elastic NV ESTC.N: down 16.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles on slowing billings growth, gloomy outlook ** Akers Biosciences Inc AKER.O: down 42.3%

BUZZ-Slumps on stock-warrant offering of about $8 mln

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.28%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.66%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.09%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.10%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.24%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular