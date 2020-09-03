US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Kensington Capital Acquisition, Campbell Soup, ADMA Biologics Inc

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

Wall Street's main indexes eased from their highs at the open on Thursday as a rally in tech-focused stocks lost steam and latest data showed elevated levels of jobless claims. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 29,131.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.67% at 3,556.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.85% at 11,833.142. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 10.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 9.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 7.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Juniper Networks Inc <JNPR.N>, down 6.7% ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 5.8% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc <SWKS.O>, down 5.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 52.9% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, up 16.3% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 10.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ciena Corpration CIEN.N, down 27.8% ** Zuora Inc ZUO.N, down 25.9% ** Designer Brands Inc <DBI.N>, down 20.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sutro Biopharma Inc <STRO.O>, up 18.3% ** Fulgent Genetics <FLGT.O>, up 15% ** CNS Phrmacuticls Inc <CNSP.O>, up 10.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc <AKBA.O>, down 70.2% ** Infinera Corp <INFN.O>, down 15.9% ** Lumentum Holdings Inc <LITE.O>, down 12.9% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 2.3% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners decline as the dollar climbs ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Set for third straight session of losses ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Berenberg expects FedEx to deliver better than UPS in COVID-19 scenario ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises on adding influenza results to COVID-19 test ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Well-placed for M&A on return from bankruptcy, says KeyBanc ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 70.2%

BUZZ-Akebia plunges as lead anemia drug misses safety goal in late-stage trial ** PagerDuty Inc PD.N: down 25.0% ** Zuora Inc ZUO.N: down 26.2%

BUZZ-Cloud firms PagerDuty, Zuora tumble as outlooks disappoint ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Rises as New England Journal of Medicine publishes early-stage COVID-19 vaccine data ** Five Below Inc FIVE.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Strong results, recovery trigger slew of PT raises ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp KCAC.N: up 52.9%

BUZZ-Surges on SPAC deal to take Bill Gates-backed QuantamScape public ** Campbell Soup Co CPB.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Sees weak sales in 2H as restaurants reopen ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Up on launching test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.58%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.12%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.37%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.50%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.25%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.79%

    Most Popular