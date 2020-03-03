BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-KemPharm, Tilray, Tesla, Karyopharm

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Tuesday, as G7 heads indicated willingness to take steps to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, but stopped short of announcing concrete measures. .N

At 8:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.12% at 26,437. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.27% at 3,056.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.11% at 8,801. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** International Game Technology Plc <IGT>, up 17.5% ** Murphy Oil Corp <MUR>, up 16.7% ** QIAGEN NV <QGEN.K>, up 16% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ferro Corp <FOE>, down 13% ** Autozone Inc <AZO>, down 4.8% ** 58Com Inc <WUBA.K>, down 4.4% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Superconductor Technologies Inc <SCON.O>, up 103% ** Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp <MITO.O>, up 73.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, down 22.4% ** Brickell Biotech Inc <BBI.O>, down 18.2% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, down 15.1% ** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: down 6% premarket BUZZ-Launches $150 mln offering after stock's 70% jump ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 15% premarket BUZZ-Adds to pot sector's woes with wider-than-expected loss in Q4 ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees Advanced Micro Devices gaining share from Intel, upgrades AMD

** KemPharm Inc KMPH.O: up 54.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on ADHD drug application submission ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-JMP sees sustainable growth for 4-5 yrs, upgrades ** VectoIQ Acquisition Corp VTIQ.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal to take alternative vehicles maker Nikola public

