BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-KemPharm, Flotek, Arbutus Biopharama

The S&P 500 was trading flat on Tuesday, handing back some gains from a strong rally in the previous session, as investors digested a mixed set of quarterly results from retailers including Home Depot and Walmart. .N

At 11:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.35% at 24,512.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.25% at 2,946.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.62% at 9,292.181. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 4.7% ** Cadence Design Systems Inc <CDNS.O>, up 4.2 % ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 9.5% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, down 5.3% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Dycom Industries Inc <DY.N>, up 23.5% ** Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X <WANT.N>, up 15.5% ** Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2x Shares <SMLL.N>, up 14.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc <TMBR.N>, down 31.4% ** FTS Internationl Inc <FTSI.N>, down 10.4% ** Carvana Co <CVNA.N>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 80.9% ** Mercurity Fintech Holdings Inc <MFH.O>, up 44.3% ** Dynavax Technologies Corp <DVAX.O>, up 27% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Gamida Cell Ltd <GMDA.O>, down 24.2% ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc <BLPH.O>, down 17% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, down 16.6% ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Skids on stock offering ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans for mid-stage trial of NASH fibrosis treatment ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Rises on blood cancer research deal ** Energous Corp WATT.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on deal for wirelessly charged electronic paper display tags ** Dycom Industries Inc DY.N: up 23.6%

BUZZ-Soars after surprise profit ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMP.O: down 16.4%

BUZZ-Drops after Q1 revenue miss ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Falls as kidney disease specialist launches convertible debt deal ** Oxford Immunotec Global Plc OXFD.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up on releasing test kit to study immune response to COVID-19 ** Eagle Materials Inc EXP.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Soars to one-month high on Q4 results beat ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Barclays cuts to 'underweight' on constrained FCF outlook, leverage ** Dynavax Technologies Inc DVAX.O: up 27.0% BUZZ-Up after co says partners may begin COVID-19 vaccine trial in July ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Profit misses estimates; scraps FY outlook ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Road to profitability a long haul for pot producer - brokerage ** Arbutus Biopharama Corp ABUS.O: up 26.7% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from hepatitis B treatment study ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 4.6% BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized stock offering to fund COVID-19 vaccine ** Aptiv Plc APTV.N: up 2.8% BUZZ- "Longer pain but sharper recovery" - UBS ** Flotek Industries Inc FTK.N: up 23.3% BUZZ-Rises on acquisition of data and analytics firm ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-JMP Securities does not expect pre-COVID-19 output soon from Fremont, cuts PT ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Jefferies sees continued revenue growth in H2, raises PT ** Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Surges as Q2 same store sales look promising ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Up after appointing new exec to advance COVID-19 vaccine program ** Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc ORIC.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Guggenheim sees potential in trial cancer drug, starts with 'buy' ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises on improving demand for air travel ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Set to open at 4-week high as stockpiling drives Q1 beat ** Targa Resources TRGP.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Down as Mizuho lowers 2020 estimates, cuts PT ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 0.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.3% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. banks slide as yields drop amid risk-off mood ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q1, says no impact from COVID-19 yet ** KemPharm Inc KMPH.O: up 19.9% BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees to review ADHD drug ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Gains as Benchmark raises PT, sees Q4 results beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

flat

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.59%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.70%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.94%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.98%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.66%

