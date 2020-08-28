BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Just Energy, Viking Therapeutics, Ulta Beauty, Carnival Corp
The S&P 500 was set to open at a record high on Friday for the fifth straight session as the prospect of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and bets on a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred risk appetite. .N
At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.49% at 28,607. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.29% at 3,495.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.05% at 11,958.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, up 70.1% ** Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N>, up 15.5% ** FBL Financial Group Inc <FFG.N>, up 15.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 10.7% ** Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc <PHX.N>, down 8.6% ** Plantronics Inc <PLT.N>, down 8.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Nortech Systems Inc <NSYS.O>, up 81.8% ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCX.O>, up 77.4% ** Trevena Inc <TRVN.O>, up 33.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** CSP Inc <CSPI.O>, down 26.1% ** Destination Xl Group Inc <DXLG.O>, down 15.3% ** Moxian Inc <MOXC.O>, down 15.3% ** Northern Oil and Gas NOG.A: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Roth Capital starts coverage with 'buy' ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat, PT hikes ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Drug distributors more resilient to COVID-19 than expected - Baird ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises over potential Japan deal for 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Dell Inc DELL.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after qtrly results beat, RBC upgrades ** Viking Therapeutics Inc VKTX.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from liver disease treatment study ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 1.6% premarket ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners rise on weak dollar, dovish Fed stance ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: up 70.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after recapitalization plan gets approval ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to extend decline as Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test weighs ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on profit beat, PT raises ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains on plans to cut jobs, restructure ** PEDEVCO Corp PED.A: down 35.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after trustee rejects takeover proposal for Sandridge Permian ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as German unit set to resume operations in November
