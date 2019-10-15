Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan, UNH, J&J, Reata, Goldman Sachs

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as the third-quarter earnings season got off to an upbeat start with robust reports from JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

At 7:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.30% at 26,827. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.30% at 2,974.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.23% at 7,875.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aphria Inc APHA.K, up 23.9% ** Manchester United plc MANU.K, up 13.1% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL, up 6.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.K, down 9.2% ** HighPoint Resources Corp HPR, down 8.7% ** Foresight Energy LP FELP.K, down 8.1% ** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, down 2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Wrap Technologies Inc WRTC.O, up 51.3% ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O, up 43.2% ** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O, up 28.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, down 11.2% ** China Recycling Energy Corp CREG.O, down 8.4% ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O, down 8.2% ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-UnitedHealth: Gains after raising full-year profit forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson: Beat-and-raise Q3 pushes shares higher ** JPMorgan & Chase Co JPM.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-JPMorgan rises on Q3 profit beat

** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, down 2%

BUZZ - Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 43.2% premarket BUZZ-Reata Pharma soars as degenerative disorder drug meets main goal ** Abraxas Petroleum Corporation AXAS.O: up 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Abraxas Petroleum: Rises on report of deal talks with bigger rival ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-RBC upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet to "outperform" ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Bloomin' Brands: Deutsche Bank downgrades to "hold" on "lackluster" industry data ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Arcadia Biosciences rises on expanding hemp farming in Hawaii ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond: Keybanc upgrades; sees favorable near-term risk/reward ** AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS.O: up 18.3% premarket BUZZ-AgroFresh surges on $31.3 mln award in damages related to Decco lawsuit

