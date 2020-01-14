BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, GameStop, Tesla, Boston Scientific

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 eased from record levels on Tuesday, as technology stocks handed back gains made on hopes of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and Wells Fargo slid in a mixed start to big banks' quarterly earnings. .N

At 11:52 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.42% at 29,028.27. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,287.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.06% at 9,268.525. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Perrigo Co Plc <PRGO.N>, up 9% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, up 5% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 6.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, down 3.9% ** TechnipFMC Plc<FTI.N>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** BiomX Inc <PHGE.N>, up 25.4% ** Sequans Communications SA <SQNS.N>, up 14.4% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, up 13.8% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 13.7% ** Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, down 11.6% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** RTI Surgical Holdings Inc <RTIX.O>, up 66.3% ** Iridex Corp <IRIX.O>, up 49.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc <STML.O>, down 33.1% ** NantKwest Inc <NK.O>, down 16.3% ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, down 14.2% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-JPMorgan Chase & Co: Up as Q4 profit surges BUZZ-PREVIEW: JPM set to kick off earnings season ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Drops as Q4 profit tumbles

** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 13.7% BUZZ-Slumps after forecasting adjusted net loss for fiscal 2019

BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 2019 profit forecast again ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 26.1%

BUZZ-Big 5 Sporting Goods bounces after co forecasts Q4 profit vs prior loss outlook ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp MX.N: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Powers up on Q4 forecast raise ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma ** RTI Surgical Holdings RTIX.O: up 66.3%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on $490 mln divestment ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Down on disappointing preliminary Q4 sales ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Tesla set for another record high, sixth for the year ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises as new customers drive Q4 profit beat ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Surges on more positive trial data for bone disorder drug ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-STAG Industrial prices upsized $275 mln stock offering ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Stephens downgrades as competition heats up ** TransEnterix Inc TRXC.A: up 32.0%

BUZZ-Surges on seeking FDA clearance for machine vision system ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 15.9%

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub gleams as co says to start selling aligners to orthodontists ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Rises after making cancer product available to physicians ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on alternate takeover offer by Alpha Holdings ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Slips on $2.5 bln deal for sale of real estate assets ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Citigroup gains after topping estimates on credit card, trading revenue growth ** Chefs' Warehouse Inc CHEF.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat FY 2020 forecast ** Container Store Group Inc TCS.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat prelim Q3 results ** Ethan Allen Interiors Inc ETH.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat preliminary quarterly results ** Super League Gaming Inc SLGG.O: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with Wanda Cinemas Games ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat forecast, holiday season boost ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: up 18.4%

BUZZ-Gains after progress in drug trials of brain disorders ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Up on full-year 2020 profit forecast boost ** New York Times Co NYT.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Up after co hits digital revenue goal a year ahead of schedule ** Molina Healthcare MOH.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Molina Healthcare: Slips as Obamacare enrollment forecast disappoints

** Perrigo Co PLC PRGO.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Gains after strong preliminary revenue report

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.05%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.43%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.39%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.09%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.22%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.72%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.44%

