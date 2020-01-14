US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, GameStop, Tesla

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

U.S. stocks eked out gains to hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, as stronger-than-expected earnings from JPMorgan and Citigroup added to optimism about the domestic economy ahead of the imminent signing of a U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 13:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.47% at 29,042.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,292.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.16% at 9,288.827. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Perrigo Co Plc <PRGO.N>, up 11.1% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, up 5.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 6.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, down 4.1% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc <MLM.N>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** BiomX Inc <PHGE.N>, up 25.4% ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd <INDO.N>, up 20% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, up 14.1% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, down 14.9% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** RTI Surgical Holdings Inc <RTIX.O>, up 67.2% ** Iridex Corp <IRIX.O>, up 50.8% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 40.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc <STML.O>, down 33.8% ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, down 19.3% ** NantKwest Inc <NK.O>, down 16.6% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-JPMorgan Chase & Co: Up as Q4 profit surges ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Drops as Q4 profit tumbles ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Citigroup gains after topping estimates on credit card, trading revenue growth ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Tesla set for another record high, sixth for the year

** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Down on disappointing preliminary Q4 sales ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 9.0% BUZZ-Slumps after forecasting adjusted net loss for fiscal 2019

BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 2019 profit forecast again ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 29.1%

BUZZ-Big 5 Sporting Goods bounces after co forecasts Q4 profit vs prior loss outlook ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp MX.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Powers up on Q4 forecast raise ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma ** RTI Surgical Holdings RTIX.O: up 67.2%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on $490 mln divestment ** Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N: down 1.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Oil sector cash flow set to resume growth in 2020 - Berenberg ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as new customers drive Q4 profit beat ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-STAG Industrial prices upsized $275 mln stock offering ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Stephens downgrades as competition heats up ** TransEnterix Inc TRXC.A: up 21.1%

BUZZ-Surges on seeking FDA clearance for machine vision system ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 15.8%

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub gleams as co says to start selling aligners to orthodontists ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Rises after making cancer product available to physicians ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on alternate takeover offer by Alpha Holdings ** Container Store Group Inc TCS.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat prelim Q3 results ** Super League Gaming Inc SLGG.O: up 27.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with Wanda Cinemas Games ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat forecast, holiday season boost ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: up 26.6%

BUZZ-Gains after progress in drug trials of brain disorders ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Up on full-year 2020 profit forecast boost ** New York Times Co NYT.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up after co hits digital revenue goal a year ahead of schedule ** Molina Healthcare MOH.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Reiterates 2019 forecast, shares slip ** Perrigo Co PLC PRGO.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Gains after strong preliminary revenue report ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Extends rally, set for weekly gain of 27% ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Disney+ mobile app records 41 mln downloads since launch - Sensor Tower ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Falls after explosion and fire shuts Lake Charles unit ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Pinterest outpaces Snapchat with higher U.S. users - eMarketer ** XBioTech Inc XBIT.O: up 33.1%

BUZZ-Surges to near 5-yr high on $420 mln share repurchase ** AECOM ACM.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-AECOM jumps on report of possible merger with Canada's WSP Global The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.04%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.43%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.49%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.76%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.18%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

Most Popular