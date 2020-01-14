US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, GameStop, Boston Scientific

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks pulled back from record levels on Tuesday, as technology stocks handed back gains made on hopes of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and Wells Fargo slid in a mixed start to big banks' quarterly earnings. .N

At 10:52 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.17% at 28,956.59. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,283.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.26% at 9,249.758. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Perrigo Co Plc <PRGO.N>, up 7.1% ** First Republic Bank <FRC.N>, up 5.2% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 8.1% ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, down 4% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** TransEnterix Inc <TRXC.N>, up 46.8% ** BiomX Inc <PHGE.N>, up 25.4% ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp <MX.N>, up 14.6% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 15.5% ** Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** RTI Surgical Holdings Inc <RTIX.O>, up 65.2% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 41.1% ** XBiotech Inc <XBIT.O>, up 35.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc <STML.O>, down 34% ** NantKwest Inc <NK.O>, down 21.1% ** BioCardia Inc <BCDA.O>, down 14.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-JPMorgan Chase & Co: Up as Q4 profit surges BUZZ-PREVIEW: JPM set to kick off earnings season ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Citigroup gains after topping estimates on credit card, trading revenue growth ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Drops as Q4 profit tumbles ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 2019 profit forecast again ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 22.3%

BUZZ-Big 5 Sporting Goods bounces after co forecasts Q4 profit vs prior loss outlook ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp MX.N: up 14.6%

BUZZ-Powers up on Q4 forecast raise ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma ** RTI Surgical Holdings RTIX.O: up 65.2%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on $490 mln divestment ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Down on disappointing preliminary Q4 sales ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Tesla set for another record high, sixth for the year ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises as new customers drive Q4 profit beat ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-STAG Industrial prices upsized $275 mln stock offering ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Stephens downgrades as competition heats up

** TransEnterix Inc TRXC.A: up 46.3%

BUZZ-Surges on seeking FDA clearance for machine vision system ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 15.8%

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub gleams as co says to start selling aligners to orthodontists ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 18.1%

BUZZ-Rises after making cancer product available to physicians ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on alternate takeover offer by Alpha Holdings The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.28%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

flat

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.50%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.02%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.02%

Most Popular