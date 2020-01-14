US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, GameStop Corp, Aphria, Freeport-McMoRan

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors took a breather following a record rally, even as JPMorgan's quarterly results set a positive tone for big bank earnings. .N

At 8:22 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.02% at 28,866. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.11% at 3,286.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.09% at 9,080.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, up 33.6% ** J. Jill Inc <JILL.K>, up 12% ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp <MX.N>, up 5.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 11.6% ** Aphria Inc <APHA.N>, down 7.7% ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** RTI Surgical Holdings Inc <RTIX.O>, up 113.8% ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 43.1% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, up 30.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Air T Inc <AIRTP.O>, down 32% ** Torchlight Energy Resources Inc <TRCH.O>, down 22.1% ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc <STML.O>, down 19.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1% premarket BUZZ-JPMorgan Chase & Co: Up as Q4 profit surges BUZZ-PREVIEW: JPM set to kick off earnings season ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Tesla set for another record high, sixth for the year ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 2019 profit forecast again ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 25.8% premarket BUZZ-Big 5 Sporting Goods bounces after co forecasts Q4 profit vs prior loss outlook ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp MX.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Powers up on Q4 forecast raise ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 1% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal to have minimal implications on metals demand - CS ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 43.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on partnership deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Netflix Originals to drive Q4 results beat - Goldman Sachs ** RTI Surgical Holdings RTIX.O: up 113.8% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on $490 mln divestment ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Down on disappointing preliminary Q4 sales ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as new customers drive Q4 profit beat ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on more positive trial data for bone disorder drug ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-STAG Industrial prices upsized $275 mln stock offering ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lululemon well-positioned heading into 2020

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular