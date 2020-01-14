BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, GameStop Corp, Aphria, Freeport-McMoRan

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors took a breather following a record rally, even as JPMorgan's quarterly results set a positive tone for big bank earnings. .N

At 8:22 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.02% at 28,866. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.11% at 3,286.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.09% at 9,080.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, up 33.6% ** J. Jill Inc <JILL.K>, up 12% ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp <MX.N>, up 5.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 11.6% ** Aphria Inc <APHA.N>, down 7.7% ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** RTI Surgical Holdings Inc <RTIX.O>, up 113.8% ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 43.1% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, up 30.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Air T Inc <AIRTP.O>, down 32% ** Torchlight Energy Resources Inc <TRCH.O>, down 22.1% ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc <STML.O>, down 19.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1% premarket BUZZ-JPMorgan Chase & Co: Up as Q4 profit surges BUZZ-PREVIEW: JPM set to kick off earnings season ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Tesla set for another record high, sixth for the year ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 2019 profit forecast again ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 25.8% premarket BUZZ-Big 5 Sporting Goods bounces after co forecasts Q4 profit vs prior loss outlook ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp MX.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Powers up on Q4 forecast raise ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 1% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal to have minimal implications on metals demand - CS ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 43.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on partnership deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Netflix Originals to drive Q4 results beat - Goldman Sachs ** RTI Surgical Holdings RTIX.O: up 113.8% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on $490 mln divestment ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Down on disappointing preliminary Q4 sales ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as new customers drive Q4 profit beat ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on more positive trial data for bone disorder drug ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-STAG Industrial prices upsized $275 mln stock offering ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lululemon well-positioned heading into 2020

