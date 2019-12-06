US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson Outdoors, Guidewire Software, 3M, Wellesley Bancorp, Alector

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

U.S. stocks jumped on Friday as solid monthly jobs data and upbeat comments from President Donald Trump on trade talks with China spurred riskier bets, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on track to log its second weekly gain in a row. .N

At 12:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.23% at 28,017.75. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.02% at 3,149.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.01% at 8,657.366. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 12.9% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 6.1% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.O>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ball Corp <BLL.N>, down 2.8% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 2.3% ** D.R. Horton Inc <DHI.N>, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Genesco Inc <GCO.N>, up 32.5% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, up 29.4% ** Kaleyra Inc <KLR.N>, up 14.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 16.6% ** Pagerduty Inc <PD.N>, down 12.4% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wellesley Bancorp Inc <WEBK.O>, up 30.8% ** KLX Energy Services <KLXE.O>, up 23.9% ** Sundance Energy Australia Ltd <SNDE.O>, up 23.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Axcella Health Inc <AXLA.O>, down 22% ** Oyster Point Pharma Inc <OYST.O>, down 16.4% ** Cabaletta Bio Inc <CABA.O>, down 15.7% ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 0.9% BUZZ-Up after strong quarter, FY forecast raise ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 8.3% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results beat ** Korn Ferry KFY.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Slides on disappointing Q3 profit forecast ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 20.6% BUZZ-Soars as Alzheimer's drug shows effectiveness ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 13.0% BUZZ-Jumps on quarterly profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Ulta Beauty Q3 better than feared even with headwinds in makeup ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Street View: Dollar General's internal initiatives to pay off in 2020 ** Athenex Inc ATNX.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Athenex's lead drug could become better chemo option, says SunTrust ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Uber discloses over 3,000 sexual assault reports in U.S. last year, shares slide ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 29.4% BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3 results ** Genesco Inc GCO.N: up 32.5% BUZZ-Jumps after co beats Q3 profit estimates, raises FY outlook ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Shares dip as Jefferies cuts to "hold", citing aggressive competition ** PagerDuty Inc PD.N: down 12.4% BUZZ-Set to hit record low on bleak outlook ** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 16.6% BUZZ-Set for worst day ever on gloomy forecast, PT cuts ** Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd XIN.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 results ** Trade Desk Inc TTD.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Set to benefit on U.S. elections, says Needham; upgrades to 'buy' ** Iveric Bio Inc ISEE.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Eye disease specialist Iveric dips on planned stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.0% CORRECTED-BUZZ-Up after China-made Model 3 cars secure new energy vehicle subsidies ** Correvio Pharma Corp CORV.O: down 33.3% BUZZ-Canada's Correvio falls as FDA staffers express doubt on heart drug ** Sierra Oncology Inc SRRA.O: up 17.3% BUZZ-Surges as Oppenheimer initiates with "outperform" ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Biohaven gets green light for Alzheimer's study to continue, shares jump ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Slides on concerns over revenue slowdown ** Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology BHAT.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on pact for majority stake in Fuzhou Csfctech ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 29.4%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q3 results ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Cloud firm Dynatrace down on heavy volume after pricing secondary offering ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Up after co confirms Elliott pushing for sale ** Encana Corp ECA.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Barclays downgrades, cuts PT by $6 ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc APVO.O: up 6%

BUZZ-Rises on orphan status for cancer drug ** Zumiez Inc ZUMZ.O: up 14.7% BUZZ-Jumps on higher full year outlook, Q3 revenue beat BUZZ-Zumiez: Climbs as strong Q3 prompts PT hikes ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 22%

BUZZ-Rises on early access pact of cancer drug ** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 14.3% BUZZ-Surges after narrower-than-expected loss, upbeat forecast BUZZ-Domo Inc: Surges as brokerages raise PT after upbeat results, forecast ** EZCORP Inc EZPW.O: up 20.3%

BUZZ-Set for its best day in over 3 yrs on strong Q4 results ** National Beverage Corp FIZZ.O: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Gets thumbs up after better-than-expected Q2 ** Everi Holdings Inc EVRI.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Sweetens the pot, rebounds after pricing stock deal ** Alector Inc ALEC.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises after dementia treatment gets 'fast track' status ** Rada Electronic Industries Ltd RADA.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on new orders worth $12.5 mln ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: up 4.7% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 3.8% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 8.5% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2% BUZZ-Oil stocks jump as OPEC+ agrees to output cuts ** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-To close 13 stores, shares rise ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.1% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Big banks gain as Treasury yields jump after strong jobs data ** Wellesley Bancorp Inc WEBK.O: up 30.8% BUZZ-Hits record high on $112 mln buyout deal ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on report of co exploring sale of drug delivery systems unit ** Guidewire Software Inc GWRE.N: down 8.2% BUZZ-Slips after dismal Q2 rev outlook ** Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT.O: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 profit vs. yr-ago loss, higher revenue

