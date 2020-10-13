BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Tesla, Walt Disney, BlackRock

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the Dow and S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday as investors looked to the big U.S. banks to kick off the quarterly corporate earnings season, with focus also on commentary from Johnson & Johnson after it paused its COVID-19 vaccine trials. .N

At 7:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.31% at 28,708. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.03% at 3,531.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.95% at 12,213. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 28.4% ** Ethan Allen Interiors Inc <ETH.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 20.7% ** San Juan Basin Royalty Trust <SJT.N>, down 8% ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, down 6.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Auris Medical Holding Ltd <EARS.O>, up 97.8% ** Nxt-Id Inc <NXTD.O>, up 50.0%

The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 21.2% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 17.5% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, down 16.1% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ- Falls on halting COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla cuts U.S., Chinese prices of Model S variant; shares up ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ- Up after reorganization puts streaming back in focus ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ- Rises on strong Q3 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant: Susquehanna upgrades to 'positive' on growth trends ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ- Falls on report of Bernstein downgrade ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ- U.S. shares rise after co enrolls patients for COVID-19 therapy trial

