US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, IBM, Tesla, Express

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures pointed to fresh highs for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, as investors took heart from China's efforts to contain a deadly virus outbreak, while strong results from IBM and Netflix boosted earnings optimism. .N

At 7:49 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 29,276. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.45% at 3,334.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.74% at 9,238. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.K>, up 6.6% ** Express Inc <EXPR.K>, up 6.0% ** S&P Global Inc <SPGI.K>, up 5.5% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** US Foods Holding Corp <USFD.K>, down 6.5% ** Realogy Holdings Corp <RLGY.K>, down 4.6% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, up 42.6% ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc <AKCA.O>, up 18.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** FuelCell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, down 21.9% ** Sierra Oncology Inc <SRRA.O>, down 15.7% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, down 15.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Breaches $100 billion market valuation in extended trading ** IBM Corp IBM.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-IBM gains on strong full-year profit forecast ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Netflix up on higher-than-expected global subscriber additions BUZZ-Street View: Netflix comes out unscathed despite toughest battle yet ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plan to cut costs, shut stores ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies, Credit Suisse cut PT on delayed return of MAX ** NeoPhotonics Corp NPTN.N: up 5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Needham upgrades on demand from China, West ** Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Horizon's early approval emphasizes unmet need ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Ellington Financial Inc EFC.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Ellington Financial drops on stock offering ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Q4 revenue miss weighs on shares ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Moderna shares spike on confirming coronavirus vaccine development

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular