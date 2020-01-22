BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, IBM, Tesla, Express

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures pointed to fresh highs for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, as investors took heart from China's efforts to contain a deadly virus outbreak, while strong results from IBM and Netflix boosted earnings optimism. .N

At 7:49 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 29,276. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.45% at 3,334.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.74% at 9,238. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.K>, up 6.6% ** Express Inc <EXPR.K>, up 6.0% ** S&P Global Inc <SPGI.K>, up 5.5% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** US Foods Holding Corp <USFD.K>, down 6.5% ** Realogy Holdings Corp <RLGY.K>, down 4.6% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, up 42.6% ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc <AKCA.O>, up 18.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** FuelCell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, down 21.9% ** Sierra Oncology Inc <SRRA.O>, down 15.7% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, down 15.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Breaches $100 billion market valuation in extended trading ** IBM Corp IBM.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-IBM gains on strong full-year profit forecast ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Netflix up on higher-than-expected global subscriber additions BUZZ-Street View: Netflix comes out unscathed despite toughest battle yet ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plan to cut costs, shut stores ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies, Credit Suisse cut PT on delayed return of MAX ** NeoPhotonics Corp NPTN.N: up 5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Needham upgrades on demand from China, West ** Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Horizon's early approval emphasizes unmet need ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Ellington Financial Inc EFC.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Ellington Financial drops on stock offering ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Q4 revenue miss weighs on shares ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Moderna shares spike on confirming coronavirus vaccine development

