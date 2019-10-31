Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Kraft Heinz, WWE, Crocs

U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as worries that the United States and China may not be able to strike a trade deal cast a shadow over strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook. .N

At 12:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.82% at 26,963.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.64% at 3,027.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.45% at 8,266.913. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ, up 12.9% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.OQ, up 10.9% ** LKQ Corp LKQ.OQ, up 7.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp WDC.OQ, down 14.9% ** FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.OQ, down 9.4% ** Lincoln National Corp LNC.N, down 8.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ducommun Inc DCO.N, up 17.4% ** Murphy USA Inc MUSA.N, up 17.4% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N, up 14.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** California Resources Corp CRC.N, down 20.3% ** Pretium Resources Inc PVG.N, down 18.6% ** MDC Holdings Inc MDC.N, down 17.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Communications Systems Inc JCS.O, up 27.7% ** CRA International Inc CRAI.O, up 19.7% ** Polarityte Inc PTE.O, up 18% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O, down 34.6% ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O, down 31.3% ** Willdan Group Inc WLDN.O, down 27.3% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Street View: Facebook's Q4 guidance 'conservative', political challenges remain ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 14.9% BUZZ-Decimated after weak quarterly outlook ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 10.0% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected bookings, PT raise ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Street View: Apple's 5G iPhone should help sustain growth ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.6% BUZZ-Drops on move to ban political ads from next month ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 4.6% BUZZ-Street View: Lyft pacing towards profitability ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Bristol-Myers Squibb rises after Eliquis-powered Q3 profit beat ** Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Leaps on $200 mln deal with Roche to develop hep B treatments ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: down 8.1% BUZZ-Trips as Blackstone fleet of foot ** The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Falls on FY earnings forecast cut ** The Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 13.0% BUZZ-BUZZ-Set for best day ever on Q3 profit beat ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 16.8% BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Recro Pharma, Inc REPH.O: up 10.8% BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants appeal on non-opioid drug ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N: up 10.0% BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees with design for liver cancer trial ** Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast, results ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: down 7.9% BUZZ-GM strike to hit flat-rolled shipments, cuts 2019 outlook ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 14.4% BUZZ-Drops on weak Q3 results, suspended FY19 guidance ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 277.8% BUZZ-Quadruples as contraceptive patch wins FDA panel backing ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Etsy tumbles as brokerages cut PT ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 12.3% BUZZ-Drops on downbeat base revenue due to billing error

** Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Shares up on Q3 beat despite tariff woes ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 16.1%

BUZZ-Smacked down after revenue miss, lowered guidance

** TTM Technologies Inc TTMI.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Down on profit miss, downbeat forecast ** Cirrus Logic Inc CRUS.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Hits 2-year high after forecast lift, upbeat Q2 ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: down 31.3%

BUZZ-Plunges to 3-year low on surprise loss, forecast cut ** FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls after revenue miss, lower profit forecast ** TTM Technologies Inc TTMI.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Down on profit miss, downbeat forecast ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles as forecast disappoints, CEO plans to retire ** Global Payments Inc GPN.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat, upbeat forecast ** 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc FLWS.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Q3 results breathe new life into withering shares ** Universal Display Corp OLED.O: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Surges after co forecast FY revenue above estimates ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Higher on $1 bln deal with Bombardier ** RAPT Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Second time's the charm for Rapt Therapeutics ** Viavi Solutions Inc VIAV.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in over 1-1/2 months on upbeat Q1, forecast ** Xylem Inc XYL.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Plummets after lowering full-year forecast USN ** Gartner Inc IT.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Shares rise as results beat USN ** AGNC Investment Corp AGNC.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Best day in nearly 4 years after Q3 report ** RTI Surgical Holdings Inc RTIX.O: down 16.7%

BUZZ-Touches 9-year low after surprise loss ** Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX.N: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Bounces to record high on beat-and-raise quarter ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Falls after surgical stapler recall on reports of death, serious injuries ** AXT Inc AXTI.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Up on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** ABIOMED Inc ABMD.O: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Abiomed on track for best day in a year on profit beat ** Spartan Motors Inc SPAR.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Drives ahead on beat-and-raise quarter ** Rogers Corp ROG.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Rogers tumbles as trade troubles weigh on sales ** Cree Inc CREE.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Falls on J.P. Morgan downgrade, PT cuts ** Ribbon Communications Inc RBBN.O: down 21.1%

BUZZ-Eyes worst day in 4-1/2 years on Q3 results miss ** Resolute Forest Products Inc RFP.N: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Mashed to a pulp ** Willdan Group Inc WLDN.O: down 27.3%

BUZZ-Crumbles after Q3 results ** STAAR Surgical Co STAA.O: up 14.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.64%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.90%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.09%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.68%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.03%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

Most Popular