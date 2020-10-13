BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Gossamer, Amazon, Citigroup

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred concerns about a full economic rebound from the coronavirus-led downturn..N

At 11:22 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.21% at 28,777.13, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.16% at 3,528.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.48% at 11,933.591. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 5.1% ** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, up 4.9% ** Blackrock Inc <BLK.N>, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 10.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 6.6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, up 17.5% ** Ethan Allen <ETH.N>, up 12.7% ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 11.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Emergent BioSolutions Inc <EBS.N>, down 12.4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 10.9% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc <CNK.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, up 80.4% ** Fathom Holdings Inc <FTHM.O>, up 18.4% ** Altimmune Inc <ALT.O>, up 18.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** LoopUp Group plc <LOOP.O>, down 35.9% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 34.3% ** Wah Fu Education Group Limited <WAFU.O>, down 28.7% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.1% BUZZ- Falls on halting COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 1.1% BUZZ- Tesla cuts U.S., Chinese prices of Model S variant; shares up ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 4.9% BUZZ- Up after reorganization puts streaming back in focus ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 4.3% BUZZ- Rises on strong Q3 profit ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.3% BUZZ- Falls on report of Bernstein downgrade ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 0.8% BUZZ- U.S. shares rise after co enrolls patients for COVID-19 therapy trial ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 10.9% BUZZ- Slides on planned $1 bln capital raise ** Gossamer Bio GOSS.O: down 34.3% BUZZ- Slips after drug fails asthma and rhinosinusitis study ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 3.8% BUZZ- Gains as brokerage upgrades to 'buy', raises PT ** Axovant AXGT.O: up 1.4% BUZZ- Rises after FDA grants rare pediatric disease tag to gene therapy ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 8.0% BUZZ- Falls on flagging depleted cash reserves ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 2.3% BUZZ- Rises on follow-on order for exports to Canada ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 1.1% BUZZ- BofA sees strong holiday season momentum, upgrades ** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 6.2% BUZZ- Rises as co begins human trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine ** Peck Company PECK.O: up 7.4% BUZZ- Surges on $7.6 mln solar project contracts ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ- Up on forming team to explore combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine ** Amazon Inc AMZN.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ- Shares rise as 'Prime Day' kicks off ** Loop Industries LOOP.O: down 35.9%

BUZZ- Sinks as Hindenburg Research reveals short position ** Dynavax DVAX.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ- Rises as COVID-19 vaccine using co's booster gets subsidy in Taiwan ** Delta Air DAL.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ- Falls as Q3 revenue slides, co delays target to halt cash burn ** PMV Pharma PMVP.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ- Rises as FDA grants fast track tag to cancer drug ** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ- Up on Israel govt nod for mid-stage study of potential COVID-19 therapy ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 28.7%

BUZZ- Surges after top shareholder increases stake ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ- Falls as quarterly sales miss estimates

** Ovintiv Inc OVV.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ- Gains as Pipestone Processing Facility starts ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.0% ** Citigroup C.N: down 3.5% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 1.2% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 2.4% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 1.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks slide with Wall Street on COVID-19 vaccine worries [nL4N2H43N5

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.74%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.15%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.22%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.58%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.94%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.42%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.65%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.85%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.39%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

    Most Popular