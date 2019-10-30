BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Johnson & Johnson, Catalyst, General Electric, Mattel

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh batch of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day. .N

At 7:21 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were unchanged at 27,043. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.02% at 3,036.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.09% at 8,062.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** PG&E Corp <PCG>, up 25.2% ** Green Dot Corp <GDOT.K>, up 23.6% ** Anixter International Inc <AXE>, up 14.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP>, down 9.9% ** Marinemax Inc <HZO>, down 8.4% ** Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. <PBR>, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, up 45.2% ** Neuralstem Inc <CUR.O>, up 29.0% ** Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>, up 28.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMAG.O>, down 25% ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc <CPRX.O>, down 12.3% ** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, down 11.1% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-J&J: Risk of finding asbestos in baby powder seems off the table - JP Morgan ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Advanced Micro Devices: Falls after company forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-General Electric: Set to open near 3-month high after profit beat ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Agile Therapeutics gains ahead of FDA panel meet on contraceptive patch ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: down 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Catalyst Pharma slides after $375k-a-year drug flunks late-stage study ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 19.5% premarket BUZZ-Mattel soars on Barbie and K-pop's BTS strength, dodges tariff fallout

