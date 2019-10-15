Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JNJ, Goldman Sachs, Reata, UnitedHealth

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street was set to open higher on Tuesday, as strong earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson allayed concerns about the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war on corporate America.

At 9:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.44% at 26,864. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 2,976, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.28% at 7,879.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aphria Inc APHA.K, up 17.0% ** Manchester United plc MANU.K, up 13.1% ** Nio Inc NIO, up 7.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** China Rapid Finance Limited XRF, down 19.4% ** HighPoint Resources Corp HPR, down 8.7% ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.K, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD.O, up 163.5% ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, up 125.1% ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O, up 0.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** MeiraGTx Holdings plc MGTX.O, down 31.3% ** Tuanche Ltd TC.O, down 27.3% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, down 16% ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains after raising full-year profit forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Beat-and-raise Q3 pushes shares higher ** JPMorgan & Chase Co JPM.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: up 48.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars as degenerative disorder drug meets main goal ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD.O: up 163.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars on positive mid-stage trial data for antidepressant ** Abraxas Petroleum Corporation AXAS.O: up 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of deal talks with bigger rival ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-RBC upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet to "outperform" ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Deutsche Bank downgrades to "hold" on "lackluster" industry data ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on expanding hemp farming in Hawaii ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Keybanc upgrades; sees favorable near-term risk/reward ** AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS.O: up 19.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $31.3 mln award in damages related to Decco lawsuit ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: down 0.9% premarket ** Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM.N: down 0.1% premarket ** Agnico Eagle Mine Ltd AEM.N: down 0.2% premarket ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: down 0.3% premarket ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Barclays says ramp-up progress focal point for miners in Q3 ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: up 17.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares surge on surprise quarterly profit ** Great Panther Mining Ltd GPL.N: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lowering production forecast ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Lifts as Piper Jaffray upgrades to "overweight", sees improved remodel trends ** Wells Fargo & Company WFC.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Slips on Q3 profit miss

