BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, Netflix, Apple, chip stocks, iRobot

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

A rally in technology stocks boosted Wall Street on Wednesday, as investors cheered media reports signaling an ease in trade tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level talks starting Thursday. .N

At 10:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.62% at 26,326.98. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.76% at 2,915.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.85% at 7,890.52. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Keysight Technologies, Inc KEYS.N, up 3.7% ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O, up 3.1% ** Hess Corp HES.N, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Copart Inc CPRT.O, down 1.9% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O, down 1.5% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 1.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, up 13% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM.N, up 11.5% ** Generac Holdings Inc GNRC.N, up 7.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Online Education Group COE.N, down 19.4% ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ProQR Therapeutics NV PRQR.O, up 19.4% ** Paringa Resources Ltd PNRL.O, up 17.8% ** RISE Education Cayman Ltd REDU.O, up 14.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** James River Group Holdings Ltd JRVR.O, down 18.8% ** Provention Bio Inc PRVB.O, down 9.9% ** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc ARDS.O, down 9.8% ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Jumps on expectations of Q3 revenue at high end of forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson shares hit by $8 bln verdict ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 4.8% BUZZ-Drops after $125 mln global stock deal ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 14.0% BUZZ-Jumps on stock buyback ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Street View: "High probability" of approval for Global Blood Therapeutics' blood disorder drug ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.9% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 1.3% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 1.3% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 1.5% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 1.9% ** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 1.3% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Tariff-sensitive Apple Inc, chipmakers, Chinese stocks climb on trade deal hopes ** Sleep Number Corp SNBR.O: up 8.4% BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades on favorable risk-reward ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 8.0% BUZZ-Tanks after Raymond James downgrades to underperform ** Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGFa.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Gains on Starz spin-off chatter ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N: up 1.4% ** Vulcan Materials Co VMC.N: up 0.6% ** Continental Building Products Inc CBPX.N: up 1.4% ** TopBuild Corp BLD.N: up 1.5% ** Installed Building Products IBP.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Building, construction stocks: Jefferies expects solid Q3 results, hikes Owens Corning, Martin Marietta PTs

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.54%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.25%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.90%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.67%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.70%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.82%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.16%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.30%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

