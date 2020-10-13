BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, JPMorgan, Micron, Vaxart

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tied to the Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday as investors waited for more information from Johnson & Johnson after it paused its COVID-19 vaccine trials, although upbeat quarterly reports from some of the big U.S. banks capped losses. .N

At 8:25 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.44% at 28,670. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.14% at 3,527.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.87% at 12,203.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sos Limited <SOS>, up 29.9% ** Topbuild Corp <BLD>, up 15.2% ** Ethan Allen <ETH>, up 13.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc <LBRT.K>, down 24.5% ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.K>, down 18.9% ** Emergent BioSolutions Inc <EBS>, down 11.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Auris Medical Holding Ltd <EARS.O>, up 87.1% ** Medigus <MDGS.O>, up 83.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 30.5% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 22.9% ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 20% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ- Falls on halting COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla cuts U.S., Chinese prices of Model S variant; shares up ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ- Up after reorganization puts streaming back in focus ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises on strong Q3 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant: Susquehanna upgrades to 'positive' on growth trends ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ- Falls on report of Bernstein downgrade ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ- U.S. shares rise after co enrolls patients for COVID-19 therapy trial ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ- Up as Q3 profit rises 4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 6.2% premarket BUZZ- Slides on planned $1 bln capital raise ** Gossamer Bio GOSS.O: down 30.5% premarket BUZZ- Slips after drug fails asthma and rhinosinusitis study ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ- Gains as brokerage upgrades to 'buy', raises PT ** Axovant AXGT.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises after FDA grants rare pediatric disease tag to gene therapy ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-AMC Entertainment: Falls on flagging depleted cash reserves ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ- Rises on follow-on order for exports to Canada ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ- BofA sees strong holiday season momentum, upgrades ** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ- Rises as co begins human trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine

