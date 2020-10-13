US Markets
SOS

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, JPMorgan, Micron, Vaxart

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tied to the Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday as investors waited for more information from Johnson & Johnson after it paused its COVID-19 vaccine trials, although upbeat quarterly reports from some of the big U.S. banks capped losses. .N

At 8:25 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.44% at 28,670. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.14% at 3,527.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.87% at 12,203.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sos Limited <SOS>, up 29.9% ** Topbuild Corp <BLD>, up 15.2% ** Ethan Allen <ETH>, up 13.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc <LBRT.K>, down 24.5% ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.K>, down 18.9% ** Emergent BioSolutions Inc <EBS>, down 11.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Auris Medical Holding Ltd <EARS.O>, up 87.1% ** Medigus <MDGS.O>, up 83.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 30.5% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 22.9% ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 20% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ- Falls on halting COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla cuts U.S., Chinese prices of Model S variant; shares up ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ- Up after reorganization puts streaming back in focus ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises on strong Q3 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant: Susquehanna upgrades to 'positive' on growth trends ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ- Falls on report of Bernstein downgrade ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ- U.S. shares rise after co enrolls patients for COVID-19 therapy trial ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ- Up as Q3 profit rises 4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 6.2% premarket BUZZ- Slides on planned $1 bln capital raise ** Gossamer Bio GOSS.O: down 30.5% premarket BUZZ- Slips after drug fails asthma and rhinosinusitis study ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ- Gains as brokerage upgrades to 'buy', raises PT ** Axovant AXGT.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises after FDA grants rare pediatric disease tag to gene therapy ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-AMC Entertainment: Falls on flagging depleted cash reserves ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ- Rises on follow-on order for exports to Canada ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ- BofA sees strong holiday season momentum, upgrades ** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ- Rises as co begins human trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOS BLD ETH LBRT MDLY EBS EARS MDGS GOSS WAFU HX JNJ TSLA DIS BLK CTSH BYND MESO JPM RCL MU AXGT AMC FAMI FL VXRT NDX SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular