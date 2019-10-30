BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, GE, Mattel, Tupperware, Centene

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to open slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested another set of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day. .N

At 9:18 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.02% at 27,048. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.07% at 3,038, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.20% at 8,071.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Green Dot Corp <GDOT.N>, up 24.8% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 21.1% ** Anixter International Inc <AXE.N>, up 14.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Quad Graphics Inc <QUAD.N>, down 41.4% ** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, down 19.2% ** Belden Inc <BDC.N>, down 16.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, up 39.8% ** Neuralstem Inc <CUR.O>, up 31.3% ** Mattel Inc <MAT.O>, up 22.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc <CYCN.O>, down 70.6% ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMAG.O>, down 26.2% ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc <CPRX.O>, down 15.2% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Risk of finding asbestos in baby powder seems off the table - JP Morgan ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after company forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Set to open near 3-month high after profit beat ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains ahead of FDA panel meet on contraceptive patch ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: down 15.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides after $375k-a-year drug flunks late-stage study ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 22.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars on Barbie and K-pop's BTS strength, dodges tariff fallout ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: down 26.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: FDA stuck between a rock and a hard place with AMAG drug ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes near 12-yr high as strong back-to-school season drives Q3 beat ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 39.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges after Q3 profit more than doubles ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Biogen gains after FDA approves new multiple sclerosis drug ** Yum Brands Inc YUM.N: down 5.6% premarket ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as GrubHub investment, Pizza Hut drags ** Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc YMAB.O: down 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 6.2% premarket ** WellCare Health Plans Inc WCG.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Centene shoots up as WellCare posts big Q3 profit beat ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: down 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on higher-than-expected medical costs ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: up 9.8% premarket ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Regenxbio exercises option ** Tupperware Brand Corp TUP.N: down 19.2% premarket BUZZ-Stale after second quarterly miss, weak forecast ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN.O: down 70.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to touch all-time low on mid-stage trial failures ** Extreme Networks Inc EXTR.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Up after first quarter revenue, profit beat ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.O: down 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Down on quarterly profit miss ** Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on dismal results

