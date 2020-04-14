BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, Apple, Roku, Tesla, U.S. airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season began in earnest with JPMorgan Chase and Johnson & Johnson offering the first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on corporate America. .N

At 08:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.51% at 23,661. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.59% at 2,803, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.91% at 8,486.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Medley Capital MCC.N, up 20.0% ** Civeo Corp CVEO.N, up 15.4% ** Chico's Fas Inc CHS.N, up 14.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 40.7% ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc CORR.N, down 34.3% ** Healthcare Trust HTA.N, down 16.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Plus Therapeutics PSTVZ.O, up 127.3% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings SONN.O, up 106.5% ** Mei Pharma Inc MEIP.O, up 70.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, down 14.7% ** Immunic Inc IMUX.O, down 13.2% ** OrganiGram Holdings OGI.O, down 11.6%

** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 3.0% premarket

BUZZ- Rises on Q1 beat; lowers guidance on COVID-19 impact ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 7.4% premarket

BUZZ-Credit Suisse upgrades Tesla, says advantages intact amid coronavirus impact ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.2% premarket

BUZZ-China iPhone shipments rebound in March

** Inspire Medical Systems Inc INSP.N : down 0.2% premarket

BUZZ-Inspire down on stock offering, withdraws 2020 guidance ** Roku ROKU.O: up 13.0% premarket BUZZ- Roku attracting millions of more eyeballs amid pandemic, shares jump - ** Axsome AXSM.O: up 5.9% premarket

BUZZ-Cowen says Axsome to provide much long-term shareholder value - ** GrubHub GRUB.N: up 1.6% premarket

BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades to "underweight" on rising competition ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O : up 5.8% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O : up 6.2% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N : up 3.3% premarket

** BUZZ-U.S. airlines close to accepting govt aid plan, shares rise ** Oneok Inc OKE.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades on positive risk-reward opportunity ** MEI Pharma MEIP.O: up 70.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal for cancer drug, gets $100 mln upfront

