Commodities
MCC

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, Apple, Roku, Tesla, U.S. airlines

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season began in earnest with JPMorgan Chase and Johnson & Johnson offering the first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on corporate America. .N

At 08:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.51% at 23,661. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.59% at 2,803, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.91% at 8,486.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Medley Capital MCC.N, up 20.0% ** Civeo Corp CVEO.N, up 15.4% ** Chico's Fas Inc CHS.N, up 14.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 40.7% ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc CORR.N, down 34.3% ** Healthcare Trust HTA.N, down 16.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Plus Therapeutics PSTVZ.O, up 127.3% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings SONN.O, up 106.5% ** Mei Pharma Inc MEIP.O, up 70.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, down 14.7% ** Immunic Inc IMUX.O, down 13.2% ** OrganiGram Holdings OGI.O, down 11.6%

** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 3.0% premarket

BUZZ- Rises on Q1 beat; lowers guidance on COVID-19 impact ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 7.4% premarket

BUZZ-Credit Suisse upgrades Tesla, says advantages intact amid coronavirus impact ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.2% premarket

BUZZ-China iPhone shipments rebound in March

** Inspire Medical Systems Inc INSP.N : down 0.2% premarket

BUZZ-Inspire down on stock offering, withdraws 2020 guidance ** Roku ROKU.O: up 13.0% premarket BUZZ- Roku attracting millions of more eyeballs amid pandemic, shares jump - ** Axsome AXSM.O: up 5.9% premarket

BUZZ-Cowen says Axsome to provide much long-term shareholder value - ** GrubHub GRUB.N: up 1.6% premarket

BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades to "underweight" on rising competition ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O : up 5.8% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O : up 6.2% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N : up 3.3% premarket

** BUZZ-U.S. airlines close to accepting govt aid plan, shares rise ** Oneok Inc OKE.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades on positive risk-reward opportunity ** MEI Pharma MEIP.O: up 70.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal for cancer drug, gets $100 mln upfront

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCC CVEO CHS BORR CORR HTA PSTVZ SONN MEIP WORX IMUX OGI JNJ TSLA AAPL INSP ROKU AXSM GRUB AAL UAL DAL OKE GE JPM SPG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular