Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, American Airlines, Peloton Interactive, Netflix, Levi Strauss

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday with technology stocks providing a boost, as a report that China was open to a partial trade deal soothed investor nerves ahead of high-level talks on Thursday. .N

At 1308 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 26,364.65. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.91% at 2,919.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.05% at 7,906.015. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.O>, up 3.4% ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, up 3.4% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N>, down 2% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 1.9% ** Cimarex Energy <XEC.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_pg.N>, up 34.2% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_ph.N>, up 22.1% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM.N>, up 12.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CNFinance Holdings Ltd <CNF.N>, down 13.5% ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics Inc <FPRX.O>, up 20.1% ** Paringa Resources Ltd <PNRL.O>, up 17.8% ** RISE Education Cayman Ltd <REDU.O>, up 15.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** James River Group Holdings Ltd <JRVR.O>, down 22.2% ** Loop Industries Inc <LOOP.O>, down 17.8% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNDX.O>, down 9.7% ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Jumps on expectations of Q3 revenue at high end of forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Falls after jury says J&J must pay $8 bln in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Drops after $125 mln global stock deal ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 24.2% BUZZ-Jumps on stock buyback ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Street View: "High probability" of approval for Global Blood Therapeutics' blood disorder drug ** Sleep Number Corp SNBR.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades on favorable risk-reward ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 5.6% BUZZ-Tanks after Raymond James downgrades to underperform ** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Guggenheim raises PT on growth outlook ** Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGFa.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Gains on Starz spin-off chatter ** Owens Corning OC.N: up 2.1% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N: up 1.2% ** Continental Building Products Inc CBPX.N: up 1.5% ** TopBuild Corp BLD.N: up 2.0% ** Installed Building Products IBP.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Building, construction stocks: Jefferies expects solid Q3 results, hikes Owens Corning, Martin Marietta PTs ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-ReneSola rises on deal to sell China distributed generation projects ** Idexx Laboratories Inc IDXX.O: up 1.4% ** Mosaic Co SOL.N: up 5.2% ** Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N: up 1.0% ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Agribusiness ETF rises on report China offers to buy more U.S. farm products ** James River Group Holdings Ltd JRVR.O: down 22.2% BUZZ-Set for its worst day on move to cancel policies of Uber affiliate Rasier ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 margin revision ** American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Jumps after Craig-Hallum says buy

** Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.0% BUZZ- Johnson & Johnson shares hit by $8 bln verdict ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.0% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 2.3% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 1.4% ** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 1.2% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Tariff-sensitive Apple Inc, chipmakers, Chinese stocks climb on trade deal hopes ** Levi Strauss and Co LEVI.N: down 6.5% BUZZ-Worn out on lower Q3 profit ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 5.7% BUZZ-Tumbles on CEO exit ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-"Broken IPO, not a broken company" ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-More PT cuts as competition looms, shares fall ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 7.9% BUZZ-Rises as Macquarie turns bullish on international expansion ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-D.A. Davidson sees more competition from Microsoft Teams

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.94%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.67%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.66%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.72%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.51%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.98%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.46%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

BioTech US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular