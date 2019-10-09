BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, American Airlines, Peloton Interactive, Netflix, Levi Strauss

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday with technology stocks providing a boost, as a report that China was open to a partial trade deal soothed investor nerves ahead of high-level talks on Thursday. .N

At 1308 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 26,364.65. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.91% at 2,919.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.05% at 7,906.015. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.O>, up 3.4% ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, up 3.4% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N>, down 2% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 1.9% ** Cimarex Energy <XEC.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_pg.N>, up 34.2% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_ph.N>, up 22.1% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM.N>, up 12.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CNFinance Holdings Ltd <CNF.N>, down 13.5% ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics Inc <FPRX.O>, up 20.1% ** Paringa Resources Ltd <PNRL.O>, up 17.8% ** RISE Education Cayman Ltd <REDU.O>, up 15.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** James River Group Holdings Ltd <JRVR.O>, down 22.2% ** Loop Industries Inc <LOOP.O>, down 17.8% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNDX.O>, down 9.7% ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Jumps on expectations of Q3 revenue at high end of forecast ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Falls after jury says J&J must pay $8 bln in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 6.1% BUZZ-Drops after $125 mln global stock deal ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 24.2% BUZZ-Jumps on stock buyback ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Street View: "High probability" of approval for Global Blood Therapeutics' blood disorder drug ** Sleep Number Corp SNBR.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Raymond James upgrades on favorable risk-reward ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 5.6% BUZZ-Tanks after Raymond James downgrades to underperform ** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Guggenheim raises PT on growth outlook ** Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGFa.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Gains on Starz spin-off chatter ** Owens Corning OC.N: up 2.1% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.N: up 1.2% ** Continental Building Products Inc CBPX.N: up 1.5% ** TopBuild Corp BLD.N: up 2.0% ** Installed Building Products IBP.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Building, construction stocks: Jefferies expects solid Q3 results, hikes Owens Corning, Martin Marietta PTs ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-ReneSola rises on deal to sell China distributed generation projects ** Idexx Laboratories Inc IDXX.O: up 1.4% ** Mosaic Co SOL.N: up 5.2% ** Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N: up 1.0% ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Agribusiness ETF rises on report China offers to buy more U.S. farm products ** James River Group Holdings Ltd JRVR.O: down 22.2% BUZZ-Set for its worst day on move to cancel policies of Uber affiliate Rasier ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 margin revision ** American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Jumps after Craig-Hallum says buy

** Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.0% BUZZ- Johnson & Johnson shares hit by $8 bln verdict ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.0% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 2.3% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 1.4% ** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 1.2% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Tariff-sensitive Apple Inc, chipmakers, Chinese stocks climb on trade deal hopes ** Levi Strauss and Co LEVI.N: down 6.5% BUZZ-Worn out on lower Q3 profit ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 5.7% BUZZ-Tumbles on CEO exit ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-"Broken IPO, not a broken company" ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-More PT cuts as competition looms, shares fall ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 7.9% BUZZ-Rises as Macquarie turns bullish on international expansion ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-D.A. Davidson sees more competition from Microsoft Teams

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.94%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.67%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.66%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.72%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.51%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.98%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.46%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

