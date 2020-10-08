BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JetBlue Airways, Regeneron, Newpark Resources, Graham Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose for a second straight day on Thursday as bets of a piecemeal fiscal stimulus deal lifted sentiment ahead of data on weekly jobless claims that is likely to show a labor market recovery continuing to sputter. .N

At 6:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.53% at 28,329. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.51% at 3,424, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.63% at 11,542. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 19.2% ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N, up 7.1% ** Graham Corp GHM.N, up 7.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 7.3% ** Hill International Inc HIL.N, down 6.7% ** Newpark Resources Inc NR.N, down 5.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Orbital Energy Group Inc OEG.O, up 88.0% ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc ALJJ.O, up 39.8% ** Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC.O, up 26.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, down 16.7% ** Lonestar Resources Us Inc LONE.O, down 13.6% ** TDH Holdings Inc PETZ.O, down 12.2% ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as former executive set to return as CEO ** CareDx Inc CDNA.O: up 13.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat preliminary Q3 revenue ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 4.6% premarket ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Regeneron, Eli Lilly rise as Trump praises their COVID-19 treatments ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains after expansion of Kylie Skin brand ** Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC.O: up 26.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3 revenue expectation ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-JPM downgrades after bank agrees hefty $400 mln fine ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.3% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 0.8% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.9% premarket ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 2.1% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.8% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise on federal aid hopes after Pelosi, Mnuchin talk ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc ALJJ.O: up 39.8% premarket BUZZ-Up after co raises Q4, FY EBITDA forecast ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on disclosing $177 mln capital raise

