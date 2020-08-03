BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Jernigan Capital, Keurig Dr Pepper, Spirit AeroSystems, Tyme Tech

Companies
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal. .N

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.50% at 26,559.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.87% at 10,838.94. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Varian Medical Systems Inc <VAR.N>, up 23% ** Kansas City So <KSU.N>, up 4% ** Microsoft Corp <MSFT.OQ>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Loews Corp <L.N>, down 6.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 3.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, up 55.2% ** Varian Medical Systems Inc <VAR.N>, up 23% ** Jernigan Capital Inc <JCAP.N>, up 22% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais <CIGc.N>, down 7.9% ** Resideo Technologies Inc <REZI.N>, down 6.5% ** Loews Corp <L.N>, down 6.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, up 180.4% ** Highway Holdings Ltd <HIHO.O>, up 56.7% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, up 63% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, down 15.2% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP <MCEP.O>, down 11.5% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, down 10.3% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Street View: AbbVie in good stead to tackle Humira competition ** Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR.N: up 23.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on Siemens Healthineers' $16.4 bln buyout deal ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up as brokerage raises rating on growth prospects ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron has strong balance sheet despite challenging quarter ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Up after Susquehanna hikes PT on recovery hopes ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $21 bln Speedway sale to 7-Eleven owner ** ADT Inc ADT.N: up 55.1%

BUZZ-surges on $450 mln Google investment in home security partnership ** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Charter Communications waltzes into Q3 after impressive results ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Merck's late launch of COVID-19 vaccines may be advantageous ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: down 17.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on discounted share sale offer ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics tech to be used in FDA-authorized COVID-19 test, shares up ** Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up on starting late-stage trial of COVID-19 drug in nursing homes ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on higher 2021 forecast, profit beat ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Rises on 'Fast Track' tag for potential blood disorder treatment ** Ontonomy Inc OTIC.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop hearing loss treatment compound ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Down as Goldman shops large block ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls as co cuts production of 737 MAX jet parts ** Tyme Technologies Inc TYME.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Surges as cancer treatment gets 'orphan drug' status ** Jernigan Capital Inc JCAP.N: up 22.9%

BUZZ-To be acquired by NexPoint; shares rise

