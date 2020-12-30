BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-JD.com, Hepion, Pfizer Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors focused on prospects of a gradual vaccine-led economic recovery next year and more monetary and fiscal support. .N

At 07:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.28% at 30,323. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.33% at 3,732.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.34% at 12,884.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Rush Street Interactive Inc RSI.N, up 10.7% ** Danimer Scientific Inc DNMR.N, up 10.0% ** Castlight Health Inc CSLT.N, up 4.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ingersoll Rand Inc IR.N, down 7.1% ** Sos Ltd SOS.N, down 6.4% ** Gannett Co Inc GCI.N, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIPW.O, up 200.0% ** Conifer Holdings Inc CNFR.O, up 117.0% ** Janone Inc JAN.O, up 45.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition BRPAW.O, down 38.4% ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC OSMT.O, down 26.8% ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp BRPA.O, down 25.8% ** Hepion HEPA.O: up 38.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive NASH drug data

** Dynatrace DT.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-BTIG starts coverage with "buy"

** JD.com JD.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as board greenlights exploring unit spin-off

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.7% premarket

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 1.2% premarket

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.2% premarket

** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.5% premarket

** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Vaccine makers rise after UK approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

** WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Benchmark starts coverage with 'buy'

** Protalix PLX.N: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Up after positive data from genetic disorder treatment study

