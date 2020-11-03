US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Jakks Pacific, Paypal, Trivago, Plug Power, energy stocks

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors bet on a Joe Biden victory followed by a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus in one of the most divisive presidential races in U.S. history. .N

At 6:53 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.56% at 27,213. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.17% at 3,339.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.50% at 11,118.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Arista Networks ANET.N, up 12.0% ** Inspire Medical Systems INSP.N, up 10.2% ** Welbilt Inc WBT.N, up 8.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Crescent Point CPG.N, down 7.8% ** Superior Industries SUP.N, down 7.1% ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI.N, down 7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Alaska Communications Systems Group ALSK.O, up 59.7% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O, up 32.1% ** Jakks Pacific JAKK.O, up 28.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Solaredge Technologies SEDG.O, down 18.5% ** Pacific Biosciences Of California PACB.O, down 13.2% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBRW.O, down 12.2% ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 28.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Q3 results beat ** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O : up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after cancer drug meets study main goal ** Paypal PYPL.O: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 outlook; some analysts remain bullish ** Trivago NV TRVG.O: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss in Q3 ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on stake disclosure by shareholder ** Plug Power PLUG.O, RIC: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake

