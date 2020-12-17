US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Jabil, Zynerba, Fisker

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, even as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.N

At 10:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.46% at 30,293.17. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 3,717.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.59% at 12,732.614. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 9.2% ** Accenture Plc <ACN.N>, up 7.7% ** NVR Inc <NVR.N>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apartment and Investment Management Co <AIV.N>, down 3.6% ** Huntington Bancshares Inc <HBAN.O>, down 2.3% ** Howmet Aerospace Inc <HWM.N>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Takung Art Co <TKAT.N>, up 28.7% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 28.8% ** MP Materials Corp <MP.N>, up 13% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Standard Motor Products <SMP.N>, down 14.3% ** Cootek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, down 9.6% ** Direxion Daily Junior Gold <JDST.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, up 514.2% ** Oriental Culture Holding <OCG.O>, up 285.2% ** Wunong Net Tech <WNW.O>, up 104.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Triterras Inc <TRIT.O>, down 39.8% ** MediaCo Holding Inc <MDIA.O>, down 21.1% ** Biocardia Inc <BCDA.O>, down 17.2% ** Jabil JBL.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat, higher outlook ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 28.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after FY outlook bump ** Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Falls on $94.5 mln discounted share offer ** Zynerba ZYNE.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Down after FDA recommends additional trial of neurological disorder drug ** XpresSpa Group XSPA.O: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to provide COVID-19 tests to United Airlines ** Fisker Inc FSR.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up on Magna deal to manufacture electric SUV

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

!RIC {.SPLRCL} is invalid

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

!RIC {.SPLRCD} is invalid

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

!RIC {.SPLRCS} is invalid

Energy

.SPNY

!RIC {.SPNY} is invalid

Financial

.SPSY

!RIC {.SPSY} is invalid

Health

.SPXHC

!RIC {.SPXHC} is invalid

Industrial

.SPLRCI

!RIC {.SPLRCI} is invalid

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

!RIC {.SPLRCT} is invalid

Materials

.SPLRCM

!RIC {.SPLRCM} is invalid

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

!RIC {.SPLRCR} is invalid

Utilities

.SPLRCU

!RIC {.SPLRCU} is invalid

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX LEN ACN NVR AIV HBAN HWM TKAT RAD MP SMP CTK JDST SCPS OCG WNW TRIT MDIA BCDA JBL PHAT ZYNE XSPA FSR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular