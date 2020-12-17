BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Jabil, Zynerba, Fisker

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, even as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.N

At 10:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.46% at 30,293.17. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 3,717.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.59% at 12,732.614. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 9.2% ** Accenture Plc <ACN.N>, up 7.7% ** NVR Inc <NVR.N>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apartment and Investment Management Co <AIV.N>, down 3.6% ** Huntington Bancshares Inc <HBAN.O>, down 2.3% ** Howmet Aerospace Inc <HWM.N>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Takung Art Co <TKAT.N>, up 28.7% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 28.8% ** MP Materials Corp <MP.N>, up 13% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Standard Motor Products <SMP.N>, down 14.3% ** Cootek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, down 9.6% ** Direxion Daily Junior Gold <JDST.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, up 514.2% ** Oriental Culture Holding <OCG.O>, up 285.2% ** Wunong Net Tech <WNW.O>, up 104.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Triterras Inc <TRIT.O>, down 39.8% ** MediaCo Holding Inc <MDIA.O>, down 21.1% ** Biocardia Inc <BCDA.O>, down 17.2% ** Jabil JBL.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat, higher outlook ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 28.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after FY outlook bump ** Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Falls on $94.5 mln discounted share offer ** Zynerba ZYNE.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Down after FDA recommends additional trial of neurological disorder drug ** XpresSpa Group XSPA.O: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to provide COVID-19 tests to United Airlines ** Fisker Inc FSR.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up on Magna deal to manufacture electric SUV

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

!RIC {.SPLRCL} is invalid

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

!RIC {.SPLRCD} is invalid

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

!RIC {.SPLRCS} is invalid

Energy

.SPNY

!RIC {.SPNY} is invalid

Financial

.SPSY

!RIC {.SPSY} is invalid

Health

.SPXHC

!RIC {.SPXHC} is invalid

Industrial

.SPLRCI

!RIC {.SPLRCI} is invalid

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

!RIC {.SPLRCT} is invalid

Materials

.SPLRCM

!RIC {.SPLRCM} is invalid

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

!RIC {.SPLRCR} is invalid

Utilities

.SPLRCU

!RIC {.SPLRCU} is invalid

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.