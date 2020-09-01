BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J.Jill, Jounce Therapeutics, Liberty Oilfield Services, Aemetis Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Tuesday as Apple shares advanced and positive manufacturing sector surveys in China and Europe set the tone for upcoming U.S. factory activity data. .N

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.02% at 28,435.18. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.17% at 3,506.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.71% at 11,859.571. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walmart Inc <WMT.N>, up 3.3% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.OQ>, up 3.3% ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.OQ>, up 2.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mylan Nv <MYL.OQ>, down 3.7% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, down 3.4% ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.OQ>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 39% ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc <LBRT.N>, up 28.2% ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, up 13.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, down 8.4% ** Studio City International Holdings Ltd <MSC.N>, down 6.5% ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, down 6.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc <JNCE.O>, up 56.3% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc <ZM.O>, up 36.8% ** Gogo Inc <GOGO.O>, up 16.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Appld Uv Inc <AUVI.O>, down 21.2% ** Scansource Inc <SCSC.O>, down 16.2% ** Edesa Biotch Inc <EDSA.O>, down 14.2% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as retailer unveils 'Amazon Prime rival' ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 38.8%

BUZZ-Kodak shares soar after D.E. Shaw discloses 5% stake ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Up on U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 test ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises as report says co preparing 75 mln 5G iPhones for later this year ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Drops on equity offering ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as Deutsche Bank sees sales rebound, upgrades ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA orphan drug tag for cancer treatment ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Catalent making its mark on COVID-19 space: Jefferies ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after progress on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Up on 4x e-commerce boost, revenue beat ** Rackspace Technology Inc RXT.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up after bookings more than double ** Annovis Bio Inc ANVS.K: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as co begins study on drug in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3%

BUZZ-Pares gains on $5 bln stock offering ** Aemetis Inc AMTX.O: up 14.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA registration for OTC sanitizer products ** Athenex Inc ANTX.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA grants priority review for breast cancer treatment ** Renewable Energy Group Inc REGI.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-CS starts with 'outperform' on 'attractive' M&A value ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 28.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to buy Schlumberger's fracking unit ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 134.1%

BUZZ-Soars as some lenders agree to restructuring deal ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE.O: up 56.3%

BUZZ-More than doubles on cancer therapy deal with Gilead

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.32%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.92%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.23%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.09%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.63%

