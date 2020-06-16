BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J.Jill, IDEAYA Biosciences, Apple Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Tuesday after data showed a record jump in retail sales in May, far above expectations, as Americans resumed spending after weeks of lockdown, underscoring views that the worst of the coronavirus impact was over. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.19% at 26,629. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 2.50% at 3,149.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.91% at 9,987.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** J Jill Inc <JILL.N>, up 55.7% ** Pacific Drilling <PACD.N>, up 25.2% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, up 23.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 12.6% ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 8.8% ** Tenet Healthcare Corp <THC.N>, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Rosehill Resources Inc <ROSEU.O>, up 169.5% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp MCEP.O, up 167.1% ** ClearSign Technologies Corp CLIR.O, up 127.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Metrocity Bankshares Inc <MCBS.O>, down 37.6% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 23.5% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, down 22.6% ** Fortinet FTNT.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT as digital trends gain ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 34.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report Tencent plans to become biggest shareholder ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Launches social-distancing software ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 55.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after store reopenings, agreements with lenders ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as profit beats estimates on home buying recovery ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 86.4% premarket BUZZ-Hits record high on cancer program deal with GSK ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-UBS says Street expectations too high on recovery ** WW International WW.O: up 13.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as digital subscriber count rises to record high ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Pares gains on EU antitrust investigation ** Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on high patient enrollment for neuro disorder treatment study

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

