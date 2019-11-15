BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J.C. Penney, ResTORbio, Applied Materials, Qualcomm

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes were set to hit fresh record highs at the open, as upbeat comments related to U.S.-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials helped lift the mood. .N

At 9:08 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.37% at 27,848. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.32% at 3,107, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.51% at 8,307.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Farfetch Ltd <FTCH.N>, up 27.0% ** Korea Electric Power Corp <KEP.N>, up 15.6% ** American Homes 4 Rent <AMH.N>, up 15.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 13.4% ** Eros International Plc <EROS.N>, down 13.6% ** Voxeljet <VJET.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Senmiao Technology Ltd <AIHS.O>, up 188.2% ** Akerna Corp <KERN.O>, up 55.3% ** Sphere 3D Corp <ANY.O>, up 37.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Restorbio Inc <TORC.O>, down 78.2% ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, down 45.5% ** Anchiano Therapeutics <ANCN.O>, down 35.6% ** RH RH.N: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Buffett's Berkshire discloses stake ** Agile Therapeutics AGRX.O: down 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as FDA delays review period for contraceptive patch ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat

China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 13.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as slower retail rollout hurts Q1 sales ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 27.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for its best day on Q3 beat ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on upbeat forecast, PT hikes ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Court tosses Carl Icahn's lawsuit ** J.C. Penney JCP.N: up 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss J.C. Penney quarterly loss smaller than expected, shares rise ** Senmiao Technology AIHS.O: up 188.2% premarket BUZZ-China's Senmiao Technology soars on first qtrly profit since debut ** ResTORbio TORC.O: down 78.2% premarket BUZZ-Out of breath on move to end respiratory illness trials ** Home Depot HD.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Home Depot outperforms Lowe's in third quarter - Jefferies ** Qualcomm QCOM.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after brokerages raise PT on higher 5G adoption ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as RBC boosts PT on S&P's top 2019 performer ** Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP.O: down 13.9% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after wider quarterly loss ** Amarin MTNB.A: up 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Amarin's FDA panel verdict bodes well for Matinas BioPharma - Maxim ** Agile Therapeutics AGRX.O: down 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on 'kneejerk reaction' to FDA delay ** Valeritas VLRX.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after patients benefit from switching to insulin delivery device ** Gulfport Energy GPOR.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust downgrades on debt, valuation concerns

