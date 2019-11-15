BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J.C. Penney, JD.com, Occidental, RH, Applied Materials

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, as positive comments related to the U.S.-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track to fresh highs..N

At 7:48 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.32% at 27,834. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 had risen 0.29% to 3,106, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.42% at 8,300.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Farfetch Ltd <FTCH.N>, up 20.3% ** Korea Electric Power Corp <KEP.N>, up 15.6% ** J.C. Penney Co <JCP.N>, up 13.6% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 9.4% ** Carbo Ceramics <CRR.N>, down 7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Senmiao Technology Ltd <AIHS.O>, up 96.8% ** Kempharm Inc <KMPH.O>, up 40.4% ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, up 28.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Restorbio Inc <TORC.O>, down 70.3% ** Agile Therapeutics Inc <AGRX.O>, down 28.6% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals <TNXP.O>, down 27.6% ** RH RH.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Buffett's Berkshire discloses stake ** Agile Therapeutics AGRX.O: down 28.6% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as FDA delays review period for contraceptive patch ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat

China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as slower retail rollout hurts Q1 sales ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 20.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for its best day on Q3 beat ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on upbeat forecast, PT hikes ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Court tosses Carl Icahn's lawsuit ** J.C. Penney JCP.N: up 13.6% premarket J.C. Penney quarterly loss narrows, shares rise ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA panel unanimously votes to expand heart drug label ** Senmiao Technology AIHS.O: up 96.8% premarket BUZZ-China's Senmiao Technology soars on first qtrly profit since debut

