US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J.C. Penney, JD.com, Occidental, RH, Applied Materials

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, as positive comments related to the U.S.-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track to fresh highs..N

At 7:48 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.32% at 27,834. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 had risen 0.29% to 3,106, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.42% at 8,300.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Farfetch Ltd <FTCH.N>, up 20.3% ** Korea Electric Power Corp <KEP.N>, up 15.6% ** J.C. Penney Co <JCP.N>, up 13.6% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 9.4% ** Carbo Ceramics <CRR.N>, down 7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Senmiao Technology Ltd <AIHS.O>, up 96.8% ** Kempharm Inc <KMPH.O>, up 40.4% ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, up 28.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Restorbio Inc <TORC.O>, down 70.3% ** Agile Therapeutics Inc <AGRX.O>, down 28.6% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals <TNXP.O>, down 27.6% ** RH RH.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Buffett's Berkshire discloses stake ** Agile Therapeutics AGRX.O: down 28.6% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as FDA delays review period for contraceptive patch ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat

China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as slower retail rollout hurts Q1 sales ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 20.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for its best day on Q3 beat ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on upbeat forecast, PT hikes ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Court tosses Carl Icahn's lawsuit ** J.C. Penney JCP.N: up 13.6% premarket J.C. Penney quarterly loss narrows, shares rise ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA panel unanimously votes to expand heart drug label ** Senmiao Technology AIHS.O: up 96.8% premarket BUZZ-China's Senmiao Technology soars on first qtrly profit since debut

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular