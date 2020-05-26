BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IZEA Worldwide, Diffusion Pharma, DouYu International

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks jumped and the S&P 500 crossed 3,000 points on Tuesday as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and a revival in business activity helped investors overlook simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. .N

At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.67% at 25,119.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.89% at 3,011.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.00% at 9,417.757. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N, up 17.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, up 15.1% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, up 14.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, down 5.6% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, down 5.2% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Fly Leasing Ltd FLY.N, up 33.9% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, up 28.6% ** Amplify ETF Tr/Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS.N, up 26.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares HIBS.N, down 18.6% ** ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped BZQ.N, down 15.5% ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N, down 15.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MMtec Inc MTC.O, up 84.5% ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O, up 52.2% ** Argenx SE ARGX.O, up 36.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc WINS.O, down 31.4% ** Qualigen Therapeutics Inc QLGN.O, down 29.5% ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O, down 16.2% ** IZEA Worldwide Inc IZEA.O: up 27.4%

BUZZ-Surges on strong sales, marketing service deal ** Cellectar Bioscience Inc CLRB.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast-track tag for cancer therapy ** Diffusion Pharmaceutical Inc DFFN.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Up on FDA's response to proposed COVID-19 treatment trial plan ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 7.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 7.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 9.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 7.8% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 7.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-U.S. banks: Rise as yields edge higher ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd SKYS.O: up 17.7%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout proposal ** DouYu International Holdings Ltd DOYU.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up on FDA nod to resubmitted application for eye drug ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for clinical trial of protein deposition disorder treatment ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Bowel syndrome drug cost surpasses budget impact threshold- ICER ** Adapthealth Corp AHCO.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Gains on agreement to acquire diabetes device supplier ** 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Falls on planned $250 mln convertible offering ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Hits over 14-yr high as Susquehanna lifts PT on 5G boost ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises as same-store sales improve ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises as retailer says current-quarter sales are "robust" ** Anaplan Inc PLAN.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Falls on tepid Q2 revenue forecast ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 10.0% BUZZ-Surges after starting clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades on remdesivir sales potential ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades on IT spending recovery ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Plunges on report of bankruptcy filing preparations ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.3% BUZZ- Rises on plans to develop COVID-19 vaccine, antiviral drug ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.2% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 3.9% ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N, RIC: up 1.3% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 1.4% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.1%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 4.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.6% ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 6.0% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain as confidence in supply cut grows ** Alibaba Group Holdings Inc BABA.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba's robust growth remains very well intact ** American Airlines Groups Inc AAL.O: up 13.8% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 14.3% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 6.9% ** Tripadvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 14.0% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-U.S. travel firms fly on hopes of easing travel restriction in Europe

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.69%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.95%

Financial

.SPSY

up 5.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.71%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 4.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.78%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.94%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.99%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.90%

