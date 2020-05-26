US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IZEA Worldwide, Diffusion Pharma, DouYu International

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks jumped and the S&P 500 crossed 3,000 points on Tuesday as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and a revival in business activity helped investors overlook simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. .N

At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.67% at 25,119.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.89% at 3,011.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.00% at 9,417.757. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N, up 17.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, up 15.1% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, up 14.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, down 5.6% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, down 5.2% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Fly Leasing Ltd FLY.N, up 33.9% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, up 28.6% ** Amplify ETF Tr/Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS.N, up 26.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares HIBS.N, down 18.6% ** ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped BZQ.N, down 15.5% ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N, down 15.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MMtec Inc MTC.O, up 84.5% ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O, up 52.2% ** Argenx SE ARGX.O, up 36.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc WINS.O, down 31.4% ** Qualigen Therapeutics Inc QLGN.O, down 29.5% ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O, down 16.2% ** IZEA Worldwide Inc IZEA.O: up 27.4%

BUZZ-Surges on strong sales, marketing service deal ** Cellectar Bioscience Inc CLRB.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast-track tag for cancer therapy ** Diffusion Pharmaceutical Inc DFFN.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Up on FDA's response to proposed COVID-19 treatment trial plan ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 7.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 7.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 9.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 7.8% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 7.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-U.S. banks: Rise as yields edge higher ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd SKYS.O: up 17.7%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout proposal ** DouYu International Holdings Ltd DOYU.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up on FDA nod to resubmitted application for eye drug ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for clinical trial of protein deposition disorder treatment ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Bowel syndrome drug cost surpasses budget impact threshold- ICER ** Adapthealth Corp AHCO.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Gains on agreement to acquire diabetes device supplier ** 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Falls on planned $250 mln convertible offering ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Hits over 14-yr high as Susquehanna lifts PT on 5G boost ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises as same-store sales improve ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises as retailer says current-quarter sales are "robust" ** Anaplan Inc PLAN.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Falls on tepid Q2 revenue forecast ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 10.0% BUZZ-Surges after starting clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades on remdesivir sales potential ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades on IT spending recovery ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Plunges on report of bankruptcy filing preparations ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.3% BUZZ- Rises on plans to develop COVID-19 vaccine, antiviral drug ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.2% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 3.9% ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N, RIC: up 1.3% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 1.4% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.1%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 4.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.6% ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 6.0% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain as confidence in supply cut grows ** Alibaba Group Holdings Inc BABA.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba's robust growth remains very well intact ** American Airlines Groups Inc AAL.O: up 13.8% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 14.3% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 6.9% ** Tripadvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 14.0% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-U.S. travel firms fly on hopes of easing travel restriction in Europe

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.69%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.95%

Financial

.SPSY

up 5.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.71%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 4.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.78%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.94%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.99%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.90%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC ADS NCLH UAL DXCM TTWO NEM FLY EEX CNBS HIBS BZQ CANF MTC LK ARGX WINS QLGN MDGS IZEA CLRB DFFN GS JPM C WFC BAC MS SKYS DOYU KALA SRNE JNJ AHCO ONEM MRVL AZO HIBB PLAN NVAX GILD HPE TUES MRK CVX XOM APA WPX CPE OXY SLB HAL FTI BKR BABA AAL EXPE TRIP MAR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular