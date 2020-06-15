BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IVERIC bio, Edesa Biotech, iRobot

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week. .N

At 09:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.17% at 25,051.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was stayed flat and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.20% at 9,473.374. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Electronic Arts <EA.OQ>, up 2.7% ** Take Two Interactive Software <TTWO.OQ>, up 1.1% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 0.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 7.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 7.1% ** United Airlns Holding <UAL.O>, down 6.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Volitionrx Ltd <VNRX.N>, up 21% ** 58.com Inc <WUBA.K>, up 8.8% ** Shopify Inc <SHOP.N>, up 4.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Rapid Finance <XRF.N>, down 26.1% ** CAI Internationl <CAI.N>, down 17.3% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 16.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Edesa Biotch Inc <EDSA.O>, up 140% ** Net Element Inc <NETE.O>, up 154.1% ** Brickell Biotech <BBI.O>, up 88.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arts Way Manufacturing Co <ARTW.O>, down 22.6% ** Wah Fu Education Group <WAFU.O>, down 16.4% ** Newater Technology Co <NEWA.O>, down 15.6% ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-CS upgrades to 'outperform' on lower cost of capital ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: down 17.2%

BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on fears of second wave of virus hitting demand recovery ** JinkoSolar Holding Corp JKS.N: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 revenue outlook below Street estimate ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises after report says Israel in talks to buy co's COVID-19 vaccine ** Twilio TWLO.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable digital trends ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on seeking FDA emergency use clearance for COVID-19 test ** Shopify SHOP.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Gains as Walmart partners to expand marketplace platform ** China XD Plastics Company CXDC.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on go-private deal ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 88.1%

BUZZ-Surges as study meets main goal to treat excess sweating ** China's 58.Com WUBA.N: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises on report of Warburg Pincus-backed buyout deal ** IVERIC bio Inc ISEE.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from eye disorder treatment study ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-In reverse after co files to sell $500 mln in shares ** Edesa Biotech EDSA.O: up 140.0%

BUZZ-Surges on nod to start COVID-19 treatment trial ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears use of laser hair removal device ** iRobot IRBT.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat Q2 sales forecast as home cleaning product demand rises ** Top Ships TOPS.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Slides after pricing stock offering at discount

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.56%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.77%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.45%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.24%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.28%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.02%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.