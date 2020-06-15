US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IVERIC bio, Edesa Biotech, iRobot

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week. .N

At 09:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.17% at 25,051.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was stayed flat and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.20% at 9,473.374. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Electronic Arts <EA.OQ>, up 2.7% ** Take Two Interactive Software <TTWO.OQ>, up 1.1% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 0.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 7.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 7.1% ** United Airlns Holding <UAL.O>, down 6.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Volitionrx Ltd <VNRX.N>, up 21% ** 58.com Inc <WUBA.K>, up 8.8% ** Shopify Inc <SHOP.N>, up 4.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Rapid Finance <XRF.N>, down 26.1% ** CAI Internationl <CAI.N>, down 17.3% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 16.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Edesa Biotch Inc <EDSA.O>, up 140% ** Net Element Inc <NETE.O>, up 154.1% ** Brickell Biotech <BBI.O>, up 88.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arts Way Manufacturing Co <ARTW.O>, down 22.6% ** Wah Fu Education Group <WAFU.O>, down 16.4% ** Newater Technology Co <NEWA.O>, down 15.6% ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-CS upgrades to 'outperform' on lower cost of capital ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: down 17.2%

BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on fears of second wave of virus hitting demand recovery ** JinkoSolar Holding Corp JKS.N: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 revenue outlook below Street estimate ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises after report says Israel in talks to buy co's COVID-19 vaccine ** Twilio TWLO.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable digital trends ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on seeking FDA emergency use clearance for COVID-19 test ** Shopify SHOP.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Gains as Walmart partners to expand marketplace platform ** China XD Plastics Company CXDC.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on go-private deal ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 88.1%

BUZZ-Surges as study meets main goal to treat excess sweating ** China's 58.Com WUBA.N: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises on report of Warburg Pincus-backed buyout deal ** IVERIC bio Inc ISEE.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from eye disorder treatment study ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-In reverse after co files to sell $500 mln in shares ** Edesa Biotech EDSA.O: up 140.0%

BUZZ-Surges on nod to start COVID-19 treatment trial ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears use of laser hair removal device ** iRobot IRBT.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat Q2 sales forecast as home cleaning product demand rises ** Top Ships TOPS.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Slides after pricing stock offering at discount

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.56%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.77%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.45%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.24%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.28%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.02%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC EA TTWO TWTR COTY NCLH UAL VNRX WUBA SHOP XRF CAI HTZ EDSA NETE BBI ARTW WAFU NEWA NOVA XOG XOM CVX JKS MRNA TWLO FLDM CXDC ISEE VERO IRBT TOPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular