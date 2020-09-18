US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IsoRay Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Snap Inc

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Nasdaq rose at the open on Friday, shaking off a two-day decline in heavyweight technology stocks, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on the S&P 500 and Dow. .N

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.05% at 27,886.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.10% at 3,360.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.32% at 10,945.605. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Aptiv PLC <APTV.N>, up 5.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 3.3% ** AES Corp <AES.N>, up 2.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, down 2.3% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 1.9% ** Southwest Airlines Co <LUV.N>, down 1.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 15.3% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 11.7% ** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd <RDY.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Gray Televsn Inc <GTNa.N>, down 5.6% ** Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC <IHG.N>, down 4.2% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, down 3.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Westport Fuel Systems Inc <WPRT.O>, up 35.8% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 19.6% ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc <PLAY.O>, up 15% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biovie Inc Ord A BIVI.O, down 13.4% ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc <CKPT.O>, down 11.3% ** OneWater Marine Inc <ONEW.O>, down 9.47% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 16.4%

BUZZ-Slides on proposed stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Wedbush, Piper Sandler raise PTs ahead of Battery Day ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc CKPT.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock deal ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Set for best week since loan news after review clears CEO of insider trading ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises on dividend, higher production outlook ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II PIC.N: up 15.2%

BUZZ-To take XL Fleet public through merger, hits record high ** Kezar Life Sciences KZR.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from lupus drug trial ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Drops as Goldman offloads in share offering ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Slips on reports of missing debt payments ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Citi downgrades on 'appropriate' market credit for co's cancer therapy ** Agenus Inc AGEN.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises after cervical cancer treatment studies show promise ** Essential Properties Realty Trust EPRT.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls on equity offering ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $75 mln Chinese equity stake redemption ** Steel Dynamics Inc STLD.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 profit forecast ** IsoRay Inc ISR.N: down 20.1%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger Q4 loss ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts with 'overweight' rating ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-JPM downgrades on 'sluggish' fundamentals, shares fall ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.3% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Facebook, Snap rise after U.S. to ban downloads of TikTok, WeChat ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages upgrade to 'buy' following bankruptcy report

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.46%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.33%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.08%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.39%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

SPX IXIC APTV APA AES AAL CCL LUV PIC SOL RDY IHG IBIO WPRT SAVA PLAY BIVI CKPT ONEW ADMP TSLA KODK KGC KZR OAS MRTX AGEN EPRT NIO STLD ISR INTU BYND FB SNAP

