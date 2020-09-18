BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-IsoRay Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Snap Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Nasdaq rose at the open on Friday, shaking off a two-day decline in heavyweight technology stocks, while worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery weighed on the S&P 500 and Dow. .N

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.05% at 27,886.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.10% at 3,360.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.32% at 10,945.605. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Aptiv PLC <APTV.N>, up 5.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 3.3% ** AES Corp <AES.N>, up 2.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, down 2.3% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 1.9% ** Southwest Airlines Co <LUV.N>, down 1.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 15.3% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 11.7% ** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd <RDY.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Gray Televsn Inc <GTNa.N>, down 5.6% ** Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC <IHG.N>, down 4.2% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, down 3.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Westport Fuel Systems Inc <WPRT.O>, up 35.8% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 19.6% ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc <PLAY.O>, up 15% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biovie Inc Ord A BIVI.O, down 13.4% ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc <CKPT.O>, down 11.3% ** OneWater Marine Inc <ONEW.O>, down 9.47% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 16.4%

BUZZ-Slides on proposed stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Wedbush, Piper Sandler raise PTs ahead of Battery Day ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc CKPT.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock deal ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Set for best week since loan news after review clears CEO of insider trading ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises on dividend, higher production outlook ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II PIC.N: up 15.2%

BUZZ-To take XL Fleet public through merger, hits record high ** Kezar Life Sciences KZR.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from lupus drug trial ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Drops as Goldman offloads in share offering ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Slips on reports of missing debt payments ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Citi downgrades on 'appropriate' market credit for co's cancer therapy ** Agenus Inc AGEN.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises after cervical cancer treatment studies show promise ** Essential Properties Realty Trust EPRT.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls on equity offering ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $75 mln Chinese equity stake redemption ** Steel Dynamics Inc STLD.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 profit forecast ** IsoRay Inc ISR.N: down 20.1%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger Q4 loss ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts with 'overweight' rating ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-JPM downgrades on 'sluggish' fundamentals, shares fall ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.3% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Facebook, Snap rise after U.S. to ban downloads of TikTok, WeChat ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages upgrade to 'buy' following bankruptcy report

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.46%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.33%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.08%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.39%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

