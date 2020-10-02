BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Invesco, Mesoblast, Assured Guaranty, IDT Corp

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the election, with an elusive fiscal stimulus and a slowdown in the domestic economic recovery also denting sentiment. .N

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.76% at 27,605.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.94% at 3,349.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.34% at 11,174.332. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N, up 5.9% ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N, up 3.9% ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N, up 2.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, down 4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 3.2% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 3.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc XTNT.N, up 172.7% ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc ARA.N, up 64.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Electromed Inc ELMD.N, down 11.1% ** Select Energy Services, Inc WTTR.N, down 9.7% ** Gray Television Inc GTNa.N, down 8.5% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O, up 26.2% ** Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co HMHC.O, up 19.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Benitec Biopharma Inc BNTC.O, down 37.7% ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O, down 35.8% ** Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT.O, down 14.7% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Twilio: Jumps as Q3 sales outlook enthuses Street ** Protara Therapeutics Inc TARA.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Protara Therapuetics: Rises after hedge fund reports 5.8% passive stake ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Extends gains as brokerages bullish after Q3 forecast raise ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Tesla: Set to snap two-day winning streak UPDATE 4-Tesla reports record quarterly deliveries, but Model 3 sales underwhelm bulls ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 0.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 0.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track broader market fall as Trump tests COVID-19 positive ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.1% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 1.6% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 1.0% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 0.9% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 2.1% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 2.6% ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 1.6% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares: Dragged lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: down 35.8%

BUZZ-Mesoblast: Slumps as FDA declines to approve transplant rejection treatment ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Bloom Energy down as Morgan Stanley markets large block ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Slips on delay of new "World of Warcraft" game ** Assured Guaranty Ltd AGO.N: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Rises as co to join S&P 600 small cap index ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Slips on U.S. unit's stake sale plans to LyondellBasell for $2 bln ** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Gains on activist Trian stake purchase, possible push for deals ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 14.2%

BUZZ-DPW Holdings soars after unit launches new EV charger ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 1.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 2.3% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 2.6% ** Alaska Air Group ALK.N: down 3.1% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 2.5% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 2.1% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall as positive Trump COVID-19 test raises uncertainty ** Synthetic Biologics Inc SYN.A: down 36.3%

BUZZ-Synthetic Biologics scraps irritable bowel treatment trial, shares drop ** Ibio Inc IBIO.A: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Ibio: Gains on deal with Safi Biosolutions ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Up on FDA approving saline oral rinse COVID-19 test ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves rapid HIV-Syphilis test ** IDT Corp IDT.N: up 23.5%

BUZZ-Set for seven-month high on higher Q4 earnings ** Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT.O: down 14.7%

BUZZ-Arcutis Biotherapeutics drops on equity raise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.27%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.03%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.73%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.30%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.85%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.54%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

