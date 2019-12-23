BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intra-Cellular, Seadrill, Sarepta Therapeutics, Novus Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to open at another record high on Monday, as President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their initial trade pact. .N

At 8:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.20% at 28,538. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.21% at 3,232.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.32% at 8,739. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cincinnati Bell Inc <CBB.N>, up 31.1% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N, up 29.0% ** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd WAAS.N, up 24.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Argan Inc <AGX.N>, down 8% ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, down 7.8% ** Ferrellgas Partners LP <FGP.N>, down 7.5% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc <ITCI.O>, up 95.1% ** Yayyo Inc <YAYO.O>, up 20.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Novus Therapeutics Inc <NVUS.O>, down 17.5% ** Soligenix Inc <SNGX.O>, down 10.1% ** Davidstea Inc <DTEA.O>, down 10.1% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 29.0% premarket BUZZ-Seadrill shares soar on deal with Vår Energy ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on joint venture with Total in Suriname ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $1.15 bln licensing deal with Roche for DMD therapy ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: up 95.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on schizophrenia drug approval ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O: up 1.3% premarket ** Match Group MTCH.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush starts coverage on IAC with "outperform" and Match with "neutral" ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of its logistics unit exploring an IPO ** Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc PGNX.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on successful late-stage trial of cancer imaging agent ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 0.93% premarket BUZZ-Rises after J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'neutral' ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after co receives approval for U.S. clinical trial

