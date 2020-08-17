BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Interpace Biosciences, Overstock, Unity Biotechnology

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Technology-related shares lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Monday as investors turned to sectors that have been resilient to the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic, while awaiting the earnings of big retailers later this week. .N

At 11:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.21% at 27,872.28. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.32% at 3,383.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.74% at 11,100.511. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 7.3% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 5.8% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.OQ>, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corporation <OXY.N>, down 5.5% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 4.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Green Agriculture, Inc <CGA.N>, up 22.7% ** Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc <HOV.N>, up 15.9% ** Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc <CMCL.N>, up 12.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Callon Petroleum Company <CPE.N>, down 11.7% ** Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares <DUST.N>, down 11.5% ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Imara Inc <IMRA.O>, up 62.5% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, up 32.7% ** CureVac NV <CVAC.O>, up 31.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Unity Biotechnology Inc <UBX.O>, down 59.9% ** Interpace Biosciences Inc <IDXG.O>, down 30.9% ** Thermogenesis Holdings Inc <THMO.O>, down 19.7% ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Down on discounted stock offering ** TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc TCON.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Up on FDA nod for human trials of potential cancer treatment ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-CS says Livongo merger creates digital health giant; upgrades ** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Drops after big block prices ** Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on strong demand ** Medley Management Inc MDLY.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger quarterly loss ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up as co seeks FDA's emergency use allowance for COVID-19 test ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Retail bankruptcies provide potential share gains for Ross Stores - Telsey ** Trinity Biotech Plc TRIB.O: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Down as co's unit receives FDA warning for Hemoglobin product ** ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc THMO.O: down 19.7%

BUZZ-Falls after Q2 revenue nearly halves ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up on plans to hire 20,000 U.S. workers ** Parsons Corp PSN.N: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Falls on planned $300 mln convertible debt deal ** Noodles & Co NDLS.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls as CFO resigns ** Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd YIN.O: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Rises after signing go-private deal ** Rackspace Technology Inc RXT.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as Amazon could invest in company ** Applied Therapeutics Inc APLT.O: down 17.5%

BUZZ-Drops after partial clinical hold on galactosemia study ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up on partnership to launch AC modules in Europe ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls as Berkshire Hathaway dissolves stake ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 1%

BUZZ-Hits record high after Baird upgrade ** Jamf Holding Corp JAMF.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Analysts bullish on rising adoption of Apple in the enterprise ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Drops on $2 bln rights issue plan as pandemic hits earnings ** Microbot Medical Inc MBOT.O: up 24.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as surgical robot succeeds animal study ** Unity Biotechnology Inc UBX.O: down 59.9%

BUZZ-Drops over 50% as arthritis treatment fails ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Rises after starting mid-stage trial for COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa BUZZ-Animal data from Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine most encouraging - SVB Leerink

** Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Up on license agreement for potential cancer treatment ** Principia Biopharma Inc PRNB.O: up 9.3% BUZZ-Eyes record high after Sanofi's $3.7 bln buyout deal ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement for gene therapy

** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 8.4% BUZZ-Up on deal with UAE stem cell firm to develop therapies ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-China's JD.com gains on sales beat as more customers shop during COVID-19 ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.3% BUZZ-Hits record high as Wedbush raises PT on likely battery developments ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 5.9% ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Zephirin Group expects long legal clash for Uber, Lyft; downgrades ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 11.6% BUZZ-Gains as Buffett takes stake ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: up 18.4% BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts coverage with 'overweight' rating ** Medtronic PLC MDT.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Poised for stronger-than-expected Q1 of 2021 results- JPM ** Interpace Biosciences IDXG.O: down 30.9% BUZZ-Slumps on internal probe, delay in quarterly filing

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.82%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.76%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.92%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.85%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.59%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.36%

