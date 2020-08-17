BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Interpace Biosciences, Barrick Gold, Overstock

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as retailers prepared to wind down a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season, while the countdown to Election Day was set to begin with the Democratic National Convention kicking off later in the day. .N

At 06:50 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 27,851. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.31% at 3,372, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.64% at 11,204.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CooTek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, up 19.4% ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 15.2% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 10.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 15.4% ** Calix Inc <CALX.N>, down 6.1% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 6.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Stein Mart Inc <SMRT.O>, up 133.1% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, up 70.9% ** Curevac BV <CVAC.O>, up 57.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kazia Therapeutics Ltd <KZIA.O>, down 21.4% ** Interpace Biosciences Inc <IDXG.O>, down 19.6% ** Thermogenesis Holdings Inc <THMO.O>, down 14.4% ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Buffett takes stake, gold prices rise ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts coverage with 'overweight' rating ** Medtronic PLC MDT.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Poised for stronger-than-expected Q1 of 2021 results- JPM ** Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd BABA.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Trump considers possible ban ** Interpace Biosciences IDXG.O: down 19.6% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on internal probe, delay in quarterly filing ** Mckesson Corp MCK.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Cowen sees meaningful contribution from COVID-19 vaccines

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

