BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intercept Pharma, Landcadia, Kiniksa Pharma

Wall Street's main indexes inched up on Monday following a sharp selloff last week, as investors clung to hopes of a stimulus-backed economic rebound even as coronavirus cases surged, while a jump in Boeing shares boosted the blue-chip Dow..N

At 11:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.61% at 25,417.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.91% at 3,036.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.48% at 9,804.008. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 9.8% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 7.7% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 7.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 2.8% ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>, down 2.2% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 2.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 35.9% ** CS VelocityShares 3X LNG Natural Gas ETN <UGAZ.N>, up 32.9% ** KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF <KMED.N>, up 27.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas <KOLD.N>, down 18.7% ** Sunnova Energy International Inc <NOVA.N>, down 13.4% ** Nexa Resources SA <NEXA.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Landcadia Holdings II Equity Warrants <LCAHW.O>, up 379.6% ** BioHiTech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, up 88.5% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, up 68.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc <ICPT.O>, down 38.1% ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 37.7% ** Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc <BBCP.O>, down 31.4% ** Gilead Science Inc GILD.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Up as pricing of remdesivir falls within expectations ** Livexlive Media Inc LIVX.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on record-high paid subscribers ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Gains as unit to sell equipment rental business ** KBR Inc KBR.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Wins Uruguay refinery contract, shares rise ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 2.3% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.6% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 2.1% ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Marquee company stocks get boost from Fed's bond purchases ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls even as IPO banks tout "best-of-breed" sales intelligence platform ** SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc SMHI.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Gains on expectations of $28.2 mln in tax refunds ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 7.7% BUZZ-Rises as report says 737 MAX test flights slated to start ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 9.9% BUZZ-Keeps up with the Kardashians, stock surges on stake buy in KKW ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N: up 35.8% BUZZ-Gains as Agility agrees to invest in private offering ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln production prepayment deal with Trafigura ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 8.5% BUZZ-Jumps as co gets $4.7 mln funding for COVID-19 nasal spray study ** Intercept Pharma ICPT.O: down 38.1% BUZZ-Plunges after U.S. FDA declines to approve liver disease treatment ** China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc CJJD.O: down 26.3% BUZZ-Falls on lower store traffic, delayed results ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Up on faster enrollment for fibromyalgia treatment study ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 35.2% BUZZ-Surges on acquisition of online gaming company ** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd KNSA.O: up 20.5% BUZZ-Surges as heart inflammation drug meets study goals ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-DB raises PT on starry alliance with Kanye West, shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.79%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.65%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.30%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.20%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.11%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

