US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intercept Pharma, China Jo-Jo, Tortoise Acquisition

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday following a sharp selloff last week, as investors clung to hopes of a stimulus-backed economic rebound even as coronavirus cases surged, while a jump in Boeing shares boosted the blue-chip Dow. .N

At 12:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.82% at 25,470.08. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.01% at 3,039.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.99% at 9,853.444. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 10.8% ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, up 8.8% ** Southwest Airlines Co <LUV.N>, up 8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 4% ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.OQ>, down 2.3% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Charah Solutions Inc <CHRA.N>, up 37.6% ** CS VelocityShares 3X LNG Natural Gas ETN <UGAZ.N>, up 35.5% ** KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF <KMED.N>, up 27.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas <KOLD.N>, down 18.3% ** VelocityShares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN <DGAZ.N>, down 17.8% ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, down 12.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Landcadia Holdings II Equity Warrants<LCAHW.O>, up 351.7% ** BioHiTech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, up 67.9% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, up 64.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc <ICPT.O>, down 39.6% ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 38.1% ** Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc <BBCP.O>, down 33.3% ** Gilead Science Inc GILD.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Up as pricing of remdesivir falls within expectations ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Gains as unit to sell equipment rental business ** KBR Inc KBR.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Wins Uruguay refinery contract, shares rise ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 2.0% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.6% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 2.4% ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Marquee company stocks get boost from Fed's bond purchases ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Falls even as IPO banks tout "best-of-breed" sales intelligence platform ** SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc SMHI.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Gains on expectations of $28.2 mln in tax refunds ** RumbleON Inc RMBL.O: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Slides after flagging pandemic hit to business ** Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Sunnova Energy: Falls on secondary offering of 8 mln shares ** Travelcenters of America Inc TA.O: down 20.6%

BUZZ-Skids on planned $75 mln equity raise ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N: up 18.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as investors ask for CEO removal, assets sale ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Climbs as two analysts brighten their views ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Slides as Barclays double-downgrades on high foodservice ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 40.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on joining Russell 3000 Index ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Falls on report of potential virus spread within gym ** Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Hits over 17-year high as Roth Capital lifts to 'buy' ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: down 26.2%

BUZZ-Falls as FDA declines to approve non-opioid painkiller ** Plumas Bancorp PLBC.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Plumas Bancorp added to Russell 2000 Index, shares rise ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Rises as report says 737 MAX test flights slated to start ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 10.7% BUZZ-Keeps up with the Kardashians, stock surges on stake buy in KKW ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N: up 24.1% BUZZ-Gains as Agility agrees to invest in private offering ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln production prepayment deal with Trafigura ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-Jumps as co gets $4.7 mln funding for COVID-19 nasal spray study ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: down 39.6% BUZZ-Plunges after U.S. FDA declines to approve liver disease treatment ** China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc CJJD.O: down 25.8% BUZZ-Falls on lower store traffic, delayed results ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Up on faster enrollment for fibromyalgia treatment study ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 31.5% BUZZ-Surges on acquisition of online gaming company ** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd KNSA.O: up 18.9% BUZZ-Surges as heart inflammation drug meets study goals ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-DB raises PT on starry alliance with Kanye West, shares rise ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 0.8% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-CS downgrades AMC, CNK on risk of reopening amid rising COVID-19 cases

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.31%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.79%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.60%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.13%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.57%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.77%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.21%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC COTY SPG LUV NBL FTNT NOW CHRA UGAZ KMED KOLD DGAZ COHN LCAHW BHTG PDSB ICPT CBLI BBCP GILD FLR KBR T WMT PM UNH ZI SMHI RMBL NOVA TA LEAF CDW BYND WKHS PLNT BLDP HRTX PLBC BA SHLL KOS ALT CJJD TNXP LCA KNSA GPS AMC CNK

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular