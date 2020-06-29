BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Intercept Pharma, China Jo-Jo, Tortoise Acquisition

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday following a sharp selloff last week, as investors clung to hopes of a stimulus-backed economic rebound even as coronavirus cases surged, while a jump in Boeing shares boosted the blue-chip Dow. .N

At 12:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.82% at 25,470.08. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.01% at 3,039.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.99% at 9,853.444. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 10.8% ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, up 8.8% ** Southwest Airlines Co <LUV.N>, up 8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 4% ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.OQ>, down 2.3% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Charah Solutions Inc <CHRA.N>, up 37.6% ** CS VelocityShares 3X LNG Natural Gas ETN <UGAZ.N>, up 35.5% ** KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF <KMED.N>, up 27.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas <KOLD.N>, down 18.3% ** VelocityShares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN <DGAZ.N>, down 17.8% ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, down 12.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Landcadia Holdings II Equity Warrants<LCAHW.O>, up 351.7% ** BioHiTech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, up 67.9% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, up 64.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc <ICPT.O>, down 39.6% ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 38.1% ** Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc <BBCP.O>, down 33.3% ** Gilead Science Inc GILD.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Up as pricing of remdesivir falls within expectations ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Gains as unit to sell equipment rental business ** KBR Inc KBR.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Wins Uruguay refinery contract, shares rise ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 2.0% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.6% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 2.4% ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Marquee company stocks get boost from Fed's bond purchases ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Falls even as IPO banks tout "best-of-breed" sales intelligence platform ** SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc SMHI.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Gains on expectations of $28.2 mln in tax refunds ** RumbleON Inc RMBL.O: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Slides after flagging pandemic hit to business ** Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Sunnova Energy: Falls on secondary offering of 8 mln shares ** Travelcenters of America Inc TA.O: down 20.6%

BUZZ-Skids on planned $75 mln equity raise ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N: up 18.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as investors ask for CEO removal, assets sale ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Climbs as two analysts brighten their views ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Slides as Barclays double-downgrades on high foodservice ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 40.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on joining Russell 3000 Index ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Falls on report of potential virus spread within gym ** Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Hits over 17-year high as Roth Capital lifts to 'buy' ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: down 26.2%

BUZZ-Falls as FDA declines to approve non-opioid painkiller ** Plumas Bancorp PLBC.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Plumas Bancorp added to Russell 2000 Index, shares rise ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Rises as report says 737 MAX test flights slated to start ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 10.7% BUZZ-Keeps up with the Kardashians, stock surges on stake buy in KKW ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N: up 24.1% BUZZ-Gains as Agility agrees to invest in private offering ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises on $200 mln production prepayment deal with Trafigura ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-Jumps as co gets $4.7 mln funding for COVID-19 nasal spray study ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: down 39.6% BUZZ-Plunges after U.S. FDA declines to approve liver disease treatment ** China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc CJJD.O: down 25.8% BUZZ-Falls on lower store traffic, delayed results ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Up on faster enrollment for fibromyalgia treatment study ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 31.5% BUZZ-Surges on acquisition of online gaming company ** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd KNSA.O: up 18.9% BUZZ-Surges as heart inflammation drug meets study goals ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-DB raises PT on starry alliance with Kanye West, shares rise ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 0.8% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-CS downgrades AMC, CNK on risk of reopening amid rising COVID-19 cases

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.31%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.79%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.60%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.13%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.57%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.77%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.21%

